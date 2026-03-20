Dhurandhar The Revenge: As Ranveer Singh-starrer crosses Rs 200 crore, Aditya Dhar shares first reaction on film's bumper opening

Aditya Dhar is clearly the biggest filmmaker of India, and he has broken the silence on Dhurandhar: The Revenge's bumper opening.

Dhurandhar The Revenge has crushed years-old benchmarks and is on a spree of breaking other records. On its day of release, the film has crossed Rs 200 crore worldwide, marking an unprecedented start. With Gudi Padwa, Eid holidays, and the positive reactions, this film will easily breach the lifetime collection of Dhurandhar Part One sooner than you thought. Amid the bumper opening, Aditya Dhar, the captain of the ship, has broken the silence on the success. The team Dhurandhar 2 kept a premiere in Bandra, Mumbai, and it was attended by the cast and crew with their family members.

It took us 3 years to complete both parts of Dhurandhar

After the show ended, Aditya took the opportunity to thank the audience and every person who made Dhurandhar The Revenge possible for him. Aditya said, "Thank you so much for coming here. It has almost taken us 2.5-3 years to complete these two parts. An insane amount of teamwork. One of the best teams anyone could ever have. Brilliant cast, each one of you. Thank you so much. You gave your heart and soul to this film."

Director Aditya Dhar thanking his team and crew #DhurandharTheRevenge



”One of the best teams that any one could ever have. Brilliant cast. Each and every one of you thank you much. You gave your heart and soul to this film” pic.twitter.com/owXLEJkbAV — Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) March 20, 2026

Aditya on 'peak detaliing' memes

The director is also well-versed with 'peak detailing by Aditya Dhar' memes, and he shared his reaction on the social media trend. "I'm genuinely overwhelmed today, with all those peak detailing memes, but I genuinely want to thank you all for believing in me and being a part of this journey." While addressing his crew members, Aditya concluded, "This won't have been possible without you guys."

Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh-starrer becomes biggest Hindi film in 113 years, mints Rs 236 crore worldwide

Arjun Rampal calls Rakesh Bedi- The scenestealer

Rakesh Bedi, the guy who stole the show as Jameel Jamali, recorded Aditya's speech on his phone, and he asked for some food. Bedi said, "Khana lao, bhooke maarange yaar." To this, Arjun Rampal joked, "Aap toh sabko kha gaye sir, aur kitna khaoge." Both actors laughed out loud.