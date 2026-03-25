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Dhurandhar The Revenge: Ameesha Patel makes big statement on Ranveer Singh-starrer, advises film industry: 'Stop casting Instagrammers'

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Ameesha Patel makes big statement on Ranveer's film

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh film beats Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, mints Rs 920 crore worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh film beats Animal

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Dhurandhar The Revenge: Ameesha Patel makes big statement on Ranveer Singh-starrer, advises film industry: 'Stop casting Instagrammers'

Ameesha Patel joined the bandwagon of praising Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and she went on to make a big statement about the Indian film industry, who are now focused on making projects, and not films, casting Instagrammers and not real actors.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 25, 2026, 07:14 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Ameesha Patel makes big statement on Ranveer Singh-starrer, advises film industry: 'Stop casting Instagrammers'
Ameesha Patel, Dhurandhar The Revenge poster
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Dhurandhar The Revenge continues smashing records, and amid the dreamy run, Ameesha Patel has advised Bollywood to wake up and make the corrections. The Gadar actress has been added to the list of celebs who went gaga over Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film. After Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Alia Bhatt, and Kangana Ranaut, Ameesha shared her views on social media and wrote a huge note congratulating the Dhurandhar 2 team for delivering a path-breaking success.

Ameesha Patel on Dhurandhar 2's success 

On her X (formerly Twitter), Ameesha wrote, “Eye opener. Industry Praising DHURANDHAR is wow, and the brand deserves all the accolades (applause emoticons)." 

Ameesha on where Bollywood have to make corrections

She went on to pinpoint where the film industry is lacking, and further wrote, "Industry needs to realise that ADITYA made a film and not a project, casted actors and not Instagrammers who trend at parties. Stop making projects and start making films.”

Also read: Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Aditya Uppal says real Omar Haider checked his Insta profile, reveals he got death threats from Pakistan

Here's Ameesha Patel's tweet on Dhurandhar 2

The Internet agrees with Ameesha Patel 

Soon, Patel's tweet on Dhurandhar 2 went viral, with many netizens agreeing with her thoughts. "Couldn’t have said it better. When storytelling comes first, and casting is done right, the difference is clear.
More films, fewer “projects” — that’s the shift we need," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Absolutely spot on. This is exactly what the industry (Bollywood or even many southern woods) has been missing for a while now. What Aditya did with Dhurandhar is a reminder that cinema is not just a packaged “project” built around hype, PR, weekend trends and bloated BO numbers." One of the netizens wrote, "Great take…Bollywood is all about making money so it’s refreshing to see people like dhar actually carrying forward the old art of raw storytelling and filmmaking." 

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Pakistanis are furious with Ranveer Singh's 'ghatiya, third-class' film, threaten to attack India: 'Phir se maarenge' | Viral video

About Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Released in cinemas on March 19, 2026, till now the film has already grossed over Rs 900 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has surpassed the lifetime haul of Animal, and is expected to hit Rs 1000 crore mark soon.

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