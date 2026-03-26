Dhurandhar The Revenge: Aditya Dhar breaks silence on viral pic of Ranveer Singh in turban holding cigarette: 'I hold highest respect for Sikhs'

Aditya Dhar has finally reacted to the malicious pic of Ranveer Singh, in a Sikh avatar, holding a cigarette. The director confirmed that the viral pic is AI-generated, and warned legal action against perpetrators.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to create havoc at the box office, breaking every possible record in Bollywood. Amid the blockbuster run, writer-director Aditya Dhar has finally called out the fake information, a malicious AI-generated pic of Ranveer Singh, that left the Sikh community disturbed. Before Dhurandhar 2 hit cinemas, a poster of Ranveer Singh left a section of netizens furious. In this viral pic, Ranveer, in his Sikh look, holds a cigarette. This poster disturbed members of the Sikh community, and many of them expressed their anger through social media. Now, Aditya Dhar has finally broken the silence and even warned about legal action against the perpetrators.

'The viral pic falsely depicts Jaskirat': Aditya Dhar

Aditya shared a statement on his social media. His note started with Ek Onkar, and he wrote, "I am deeply grateful & indebted for the overwhelming love that Dhurandhar The Revenge has received from audiences across the country and the world. However, it has come to my attention that certain individuals are circulating manipulated visuals by morphing officially released promotional material using artificial intelligence to create false and misleading narratives. One such fabricated image falsely depicts the character Hamza/Jaskirat smoking while wearing a turban. This is completely untrue and does not form part of the film or any official material released by us. It is a deliberate act of misrepresentation intended to provoke and create mischief."

I hold the highest respect for Sikh community: Aditya Dhar

The director further wrote that he has the utmost respect for Sikhs and would never do anything that would hurt them. "Let me state this unequivocally: I hold the highest respect for the Sikh community, and every portrayal in the film has been handled with utmost sensitivity, dignity, and responsibility. Any attempt to suggest otherwise through any doctored content is malicious and dishonest."

Also read: Akshay Kumar on Dhurandhar The Revenge success, Ranveer Singh's film will affect Bhooth Bungla: 'Woh adult film hai, yeh family film hai'

At last, Aditya requested the audience not to blindly believe in fake information and rely on official content. He even warned about legal action, "I urge audiences to rely only on official content and watch the film as it is intended, and not fall prey to AI-generated misinformation being circulated with ulterior motives. Such acts will be dealt with firmly." A few days back, even R Madhavan recorded a statement on the Gurbani controversy, and confirmed that he wasn't smoking while reciting a verse from the Dasam Granth.