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Dhruandhar The Revenge: Aamir Khan makes shocking statement on Ranveer Singh-starrer, gets brutally trolled: 'Alag level ka jalankhor hai'

Aamir Khan has reacted to Dhurandhar: The Revenge's success, saying that he has not watched Ranveer Singh's blockbuster, leaving netizens furious.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 26, 2026, 05:05 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhruandhar The Revenge: Aamir Khan makes shocking statement on Ranveer Singh-starrer, gets brutally trolled: 'Alag level ka jalankhor hai'
Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: The Revenge
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Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been watched and loved by all. South is going gaga over Aditya Dhar's latest blockbuster. Right from SS Rajamouli, to Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, artistes are praising Bollywood's sensational, clutter-breaker film. However, Bollywood stars are seemingly too busy to watch a film that has created havoc at the box office on a global level. 

Aamir Khan was recently seen at the International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD), Delhi. During the media interaction, the Dangal actor was asked to share his views on Dhurandhar 2's phenomenal box office performance. Sharing his views instantly, the actor said, "I believe it's doing really well. I haven't seen the film yet. But I hear only praises of the film, Dhurandhar 1, and now Dhurandhar 2. Both the films are doing exceptionally well, and my very best wishes to the team."  

Here's the viral video of Aamir Khan on Dhurandhar 2 

Aamir's reaction to Dhurandhar 2 went viral in no time, and for the wrong reasons. Several netizens found it weird that Aamir has not yet seen the film. A netizen wrote, "Itni hit hone ke baad Dhurandhar 1-2 nahi dekha bol raha. Alag hi Level ka jalankhor hai." Another netizen wrote, "Kya fayda itne paise ka? Ek movie dekh nahi sakta, dekh leta toh kuch acha banata agli baar." One of the netizens wrote, "Aur yeh chahta h ki iski vahiyad movie sitare ko log theatre me dekhe." 

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office collection

Released in cinemas on March 19, with paid previews on March 18, Dhurandhar 2 has been on a spree of breaking records. The movie garnered positive reviews from critics and the masses alike. In a week, the film has grossed Rs 1000 crore worldwide. The movie is expected to enjoy a free run for the next two weeks, until Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla.  

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