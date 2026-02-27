Dhurandhar The Revenge: 4 reasons why Ranveer Singh will become biggest star of decade, create untouchable records

With Dhurandhar: The Revenge set to release on 19th March, the buzz around Ranveer Singh’s Hamza–Jaskirat has reached fever pitch. This is also an indication of Singh becoming the biggest star of the 2020s.

Ranveer Singh has a history of dramatic transformations, packed with high-voltage performances, which ultimately led to box-office dominance. The intrigue around a layered, intense character only amplifies that excitement as he delivered Indian cinema’s biggest success at the box office with Dhurandhar. Add to that the scale promised by the franchise and the momentum of its previous success, and the anticipation for Dhurandhar: The Revenge turns historic. All these factors hint at a box office typhoon that could reset benchmarks yet again, where Ranveer will be unmatched and invincible, taking Hamza's fever to another level, and the biggest star of this decade.

1. A Track Record Of Reinvention

Ranveer has never repeated himself. From the menacing transformation in Padmaavat to the cultural phenomenon of Gully Boy and the mass spectacle of Simmba, he has consistently reshaped his screen identity. Each performance hasn’t just worked — it has dominated conversation and commerce alike.

2. Box-Office History Maker

Over the past decade, he has fronted multiple blockbusters that redefined opening numbers and lifetime benchmarks. His films have crossed massive domestic and overseas milestones. However, after a lull phase, he bounced back with Dhurandhar, placing him firmly among the most bankable stars of his generation. With Dhurandhar, he delivered India’s biggest success of all time. For 9 months, the industry and audience cannot stop raving about him as Singh delivered 77 days straight of longest running film of India.

3. The Dual Persona Factor: Hamza–Jaskirat

The intrigue around a layered, possibly dual-shaded character has amplified curiosity. Audiences are expecting intensity, emotional conflict, and physical transformation — areas where Ranveer thrives. Early glimpses suggest a role that demands psychological depth and explosive action in equal measure.

4. The “Sequel” Craze and Phenomenon

If this instalment delivers on its promise, the franchise expansion could cement Ranveer in an untouchable bracket. A successful sequel would not just add numbers — it would establish continuity dominance, a rare feat in modern Hindi cinema. History suggests one thing clearly: when Ranveer arrives, he doesn’t participate — he conquers. And post 19th March, the gap between him and the rest may not just widen — it could become definitive.