FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan-Afghanistan war: What is Durand Line, imaginary line that has become the theatre of war?

BCCI revises IPL 2026 schedule; tournament likely to begin on THIS date

Arvind Kejriwal is guilty before the people of Delhi: Rekha Gupta after ex-CM cleared in liquor scam case

Watch: WWE ex-boss Vince McMahon involved in high-speed 160 kmph car crash, video goes viral

Why is Amitabh Bachchan's 3am post about 'loyal men'? Netizens decode 'sarcastic gyaan'

Dhurandhar The Revenge: 4 reasons why Ranveer Singh will become biggest star of decade, create untouchable records

Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav assure Abhishek Sharma he won't be dropped even after 'another zero'

Mardani 3 crosses Rs 50 crore, Rani Mukerji calls it milestone amid 'alpha male-centred' cinema: 'Female-led stories is not a risk'

CBI moves Delhi High Court challenging clean chit to Arvind Kejriwal, others in liquor policy case

The reason why Traditional Media is falling behind in a Viral AI Movement.

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why is Amitabh Bachchan's 3am post about 'loyal men'? Netizens decode 'sarcastic gyaan'

Why is Amitabh Bachchan's 3am post about 'loyal men'? Netizens decode 'sarcastic

Watch: WWE ex-boss Vince McMahon involved in high-speed 160 kmph car crash, video goes viral

Watch: WWE ex-boss Vince McMahon involved in high-speed 160 kmph car crash

Dhurandhar The Revenge: 4 reasons why Ranveer Singh will become biggest star of decade, create untouchable records

Dhurandhar The Revenge: 4 reasons why Ranveer will become biggest star of decade

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history

From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 WC history

How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-crore celebration

How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights

Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World Cups

Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar The Revenge: 4 reasons why Ranveer Singh will become biggest star of decade, create untouchable records

With Dhurandhar: The Revenge set to release on 19th March, the buzz around Ranveer Singh’s Hamza–Jaskirat has reached fever pitch. This is also an indication of Singh becoming the biggest star of the 2020s.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 08:37 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhurandhar The Revenge: 4 reasons why Ranveer Singh will become biggest star of decade, create untouchable records
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ranveer Singh has a history of dramatic transformations, packed with high-voltage performances, which ultimately led to box-office dominance. The intrigue around a layered, intense character only amplifies that excitement as he delivered Indian cinema’s biggest success at the box office with Dhurandhar. Add to that the scale promised by the franchise and the momentum of its previous success, and the anticipation for Dhurandhar: The Revenge turns historic. All these factors hint at a box office typhoon that could reset benchmarks yet again, where Ranveer will be unmatched and invincible, taking Hamza's fever to another level, and the biggest star of this decade. 

1. A Track Record Of Reinvention

Ranveer has never repeated himself. From the menacing transformation in Padmaavat to the cultural phenomenon of Gully Boy and the mass spectacle of Simmba, he has consistently reshaped his screen identity. Each performance hasn’t just worked — it has dominated conversation and commerce alike.

2. Box-Office History Maker

Over the past decade, he has fronted multiple blockbusters that redefined opening numbers and lifetime benchmarks. His films have crossed massive domestic and overseas milestones. However, after a lull phase, he bounced back with Dhurandhar, placing him firmly among the most bankable stars of his generation. With Dhurandhar, he delivered India’s biggest success of all time. For 9 months, the industry and audience cannot stop raving about him as Singh delivered 77 days straight of longest running film of India. 

3. The Dual Persona Factor: Hamza–Jaskirat

The intrigue around a layered, possibly dual-shaded character has amplified curiosity. Audiences are expecting intensity, emotional conflict, and physical transformation — areas where Ranveer thrives. Early glimpses suggest a role that demands psychological depth and explosive action in equal measure.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2 mystery solved: Emraan Hashmi plays Bade Sahab? This accidental leak drops major hint of big baddie in Ranveer Singh's film

4. The “Sequel” Craze and Phenomenon

If this instalment delivers on its promise, the franchise expansion could cement Ranveer in an untouchable bracket. A successful sequel would not just add numbers — it would establish continuity dominance, a rare feat in modern Hindi cinema. History suggests one thing clearly: when Ranveer arrives, he doesn’t participate — he conquers. And post 19th March, the gap between him and the rest may not just widen — it could become definitive.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan-Afghanistan war: What is Durand Line, imaginary line that has become the theatre of war?
Pakistan-Afghanistan war: What is Durand Line, imaginary line or theatre of war?
BCCI revises IPL 2026 schedule; tournament likely to begin on THIS date
BCCI revises IPL 2026 schedule; tournament likely to begin on THIS date
Arvind Kejriwal is guilty before the people of Delhi: Rekha Gupta after ex-CM cleared in liquor scam case
Arvind Kejriwal is guilty before the people of Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta
Watch: WWE ex-boss Vince McMahon involved in high-speed 160 kmph car crash, video goes viral
Watch: WWE ex-boss Vince McMahon involved in high-speed 160 kmph car crash
Why is Amitabh Bachchan's 3am post about 'loyal men'? Netizens decode 'sarcastic gyaan'
Why is Amitabh Bachchan's 3am post about 'loyal men'? Netizens decode 'sarcastic
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 WC history
How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-crore celebration
How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights
Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World Cups
Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda? How unique were they?
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda?
Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony, star couple crashes internet with their 'unfiltered love'
Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement