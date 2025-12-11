Dhurandhar suffers major loss, Ranveer Singh's film BANNED in these 6 countries due to..: 'There were apprehensions that...'

Amid the blockbuster run, team Dhurandhar suffered a major setback. Ranveer Singh-starrer won't be released in all the Gulf countries.

Dhurandhar, the spy espionage thriller led by Ranveer Singh, is on a rampage. The movie is performing exceptionally well in India and overseas. However, it could have been performed much better if it hadn't been banned in six Gulf countries. Yes, as per the media reports, Dhurandhar won't be released in all the Gulf countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Bollywood Hungama quoted a source who confirmed the setback and revealed that the major reason for the film getting banned is the apprehension of it being anti-Pakistan.

Dhurandhar is anti-Pakistan?

The portal quoted an insider, who confirmed, "Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE have not released Dhurandhar. There were apprehensions that this would happen as the film is perceived as an ‘anti-Pakistan film’. Also, in the past, such films have failed to procure a release in this region. Yet, the team of Dhurandhar made an attempt, but sadly, all the countries did not approve of the theme of the film. This is why Dhurandhar hasn't been released in any of the Gulf countries.”

Past examples of Bollywood films that got banned in the Gulf

Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter (2024) was initially banned in all the Gulf countries, except the UAE (United Arab Emirates). The film's depiction of the Pulwama attack sparked criticism from some sections in Pakistan. There were accusations of the film promoting an "anti-Pakistan" agenda, "exploiting a sensitive issue". A day later, even the UAE suspended its release in its territory. The makers of Fighter submitted the re-edited version of the film to the UAE ministry after removing some ‘problematic’ scenes and dialogues. However, the UAE ministry rejected the re-edited version of Fighter, too. This year, the Akshay Kumar-starrer Sky Force and the John Abraham-starrer The Diplomat were banned in several countries of the Middle East due to their content.

Article 370 (2024), which was based on the revocation of a controversial article in Kashmir, was also refused certification in GCC. Salman Khan's Tiger 3 (2023) was banned in Oman, Kuwait and Qatar. Even The Kashmir Files (2022) was banned in several Gulf states. UAE initially banned it, but then cleared it with an adults-only certificate.

