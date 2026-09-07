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Dhurandhar, Stree 2 singer Madhubanti Bagchi announces first India tour: Check dates, cities, venues, ticket prices

Madhubanti Bagchi has announced her debut national tour, This Is Who We Are, spanning India from November 2026 to February 2027. The singer will perform her biggest hits across eight cities, with no VIP seating and student passes starting at Rs 499.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 07, 2026, 06:18 PM IST

Dhurandhar, Stree 2 singer Madhubanti Bagchi announces first India tour: Check dates, cities, venues, ticket prices
Madhubanti Bagchi anounces first India tour
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Playback singer-composer Madhubanti Bagchi is set to take her music from screens and streaming platforms to stages across India with her debut national tour, This Is Who We Are. Produced and promoted by Perfect Harmony Productions, the multi-city concert tour will run from November 2026 to February 2027, covering Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Sambhajinagar, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai, with more cities to be announced.

The tour comes after a remarkable run for Bagchi, whose powerful vocals have become a defining presence in contemporary Indian playback music. Her popular tracks, including Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2, Uyi Amma from Azaad, and Shararat and Ramba Ho from Dhurandhar, have emerged as major streaming successes. Her repertoire also includes Nazariya Ki Maari from Heeramandi, Peelings from Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi), Barbaadiyan from Shiddat and Ishq Hai from Mismatched.

Drawing from her Hindustani classical training under the Agra Gharana while embracing a contemporary pop sound, Bagchi promises a two-hour live experience featuring a large orchestral band. The concert will also follow a strict no-lip-sync policy, allowing audiences to experience her vocals entirely live.

For Bagchi, the tour is more than a concert series. It marks a significant step from being heard primarily through films and playlists to establishing herself as a live performer. It also carries personal significance, as the tour fulfils an unreleased dream of her late grandfather to see a professional musician emerge from the family.

"Performing live is where music truly comes alive for me, and this debut tour is the culmination of everything I’ve worked toward," Bagchi said. "For years, people have connected with my voice through movie screens and streaming playlists, but 'This Is Who We Are' is about breaking down that digital wall."

Perfect Harmony Productions Managing Director Abhinav Kumar Upadhyay said the tour would celebrate "pure musical excellence" while showcasing the evolving live music landscape in India.

In a bid to make the concerts more inclusive, the tour will not have VIP seating. Student passes will start at Rs 499. Tickets will be available through BookMyShow.

Tour schedule

* November 14, 2026 — Hyderabad
* November 21, 2026 — Bengaluru
* November 28, 2026 — Pune
* December 5, 2026 — Sambhajinagar
* December 19, 2026 — Ahmedabad
* January 30, 2027 — Kolkata
* February 6, 2027 — Delhi
* February 13, 2027 — Mumbai
* Indore, Lucknow/Varanasi, Jaipur, Patna, Guwahati and Bhubaneswar — TBA

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