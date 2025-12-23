FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar smashes another record as Ranveer Singh film BEATS Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2; becomes highest-grossing Hindi movie in...

Dhurandhar has scripted a new box office milestone, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in its third week in just four days. The Ranveer Singh film has also earned over Rs 600 crore net in India and has grossed over Rs 900 crore worldwide.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 04:33 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dhurandhar smashes another record as Ranveer Singh film BEATS Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2; becomes highest-grossing Hindi movie in...
Dhurandhar is highest-grossing Hindi film in third week
Led by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is rewriting box office history with every passing day. The high-octane spy thriller, also featuring Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles, has exploded into a full-blown social media sensation. From viral reels and memes to heated debates and fan theories, the film’s online buzz has only supercharged its blockbuster momentum since its December 5 release.

Dhurandhar has scripted a new box office milestone, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in its third week in just four days. The Ranveer Singh starrer raked in a staggering Rs 119.40 crore from Friday to Monday, eclipsing the previous record held by Pushpa 2 Hindi, which had amassed Rs 107.75 crore in its entire third week.

Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media handles and wrote, "HISTORIC... EK NAYA RECORD DEMOLISHED – DHURANDHAR EMERGES AS THE BIGGEST *WEEK 3* GROSSER ALREADY... #Dhurandhar continues to conquer NEW PEAKS. Until now, Pushpa 2 Hindi was the *only* film to enter the Rs 100 cr club in Week 3 [7 days]...Dhurandhar has shattered that benchmark, crossing Rs 100 cr in just *4 days* of *Week 3* – a phenomenal feat."

He further shared the list of top five highest-grossing Hindi films in third week as he added, "Biggest Week 3 scorers: 1. Dhurandhar: Rs 119.40 cr [4 days], 2. Pushpa 2 Hindi: Rs 107.75 cr, 3. Chhaava: Rs 84.94 cr, 4. Stree 2: Rs 72.83 cr, 5. Baahubali 2 Hindi: Rs 69.75 cr. An incredible achievement... HISTORY REWRITTEN."

Dhurandhar has turned out to be one of the biggest Indian blockbusters as it has earned over Rs 600 crore net in India and grossed over Rs 900 crore worldwide, and is still running to packed theatres. Riding high on its success, the franchise will continue with Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge, slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, setting the stage for a major box office showdown with Yash’s pan-India gangster epic Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi.

READ | Devoleena Bhattacharjee attacks YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for calling Dhurandhar 'propaganda': 'Bangladesh ke Hindu ke liye...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
