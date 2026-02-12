FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'Appan gawan ge hi ni': Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas stops Delhi concert mid-way, calls out men harassing women - Watch

Jasmine Sandlas has been receiving immense praise for taking a stand on women’s safety after she halted her recent Delhi concert midway to kick out men harassing women. She has sung two chartbuster tracks for Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar - Title track and Shararat.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 12, 2026, 11:57 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

A video of singer Jasmine Sandlas pausing her concert midway after noticing a group of women being harassed by men has gone viral on social media. Many netizens and paparazzi pages shared the video from Sandlas' recent concert, which was held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on February 7.

In the short clip, Sandlas is seen beginning to sing when she suddenly says, "Security, can you please remove these two guys? Kudiya nu tang kar rahe (They are troubling these women)." She then addresses the crowd in Punjabi and says, "Appan gawan ge hi ni jab tak kudiya safe ni feel karti hoye (I will not perform till the time women don’t feel safe in my concert)." "I will casually walk around like this until the problem is solved," added the Punjabi singer, who received loud cheers from the crowd.

Sandlas has been receiving immense praise for taking a stand on women’s safety. "Respect to Jasmine Sandlas for taking a stand when it truly mattered. No performance is more important than the safety and dignity of women in the audience", wrote one netizen. "Artists using their platform to call out harassment sends a powerful message that such behavior will not be tolerated. Every woman deserves to feel safe in public spaces especially at events meant for joy and celebration," said a user on X.

Sandlas is quite popular in the Punjabi music industry and has crooned tracks such as Illegal Weapon, Sip Sip, and Taras from the 2024 surprise hit horror comedy Munjya. She most recently sang two chartbuster tracks for Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer blockbuster Dhurandhar, lending her voice to the title track along with rapper Hanumankind, and Shararat with Madhubanti Bagchi.

