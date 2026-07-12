Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas drops big surprise, annouces engagement during Delhi concert

At the opening night of The Dream Girl Tour, Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas announced her engagement and introduced her fiancé to fans.

Singer Jasmine Sandlas left fans pleasantly surprised as she announced her engagement during the opening night of her much-awaited The Dream Girl India Tour' in Delhi. In a moment that instantly became one of the highlights of the evening, Jasmine invited her fiancé, Shekhar Chaudhary, on stage and shared the happy news with her fans, while also flaunting her engagement ring.

The couple soaked in the cheers of the crowd as they shared a romantic moment before dancing together to Jasmine's popular track 'Laavan', making the occasion even more memorable for concertgoers. The grand concert in the national capital marked the beginning of Jasmine's India tour and witnessed the singer delivering one energetic performance after another. She had the audience singing along and grooving to some of her biggest Punjabi hits, including Laavan, Panjeba and Sip Sip, among several others.

Jasmine further turned up the energy by performing Dhurandhar fan-favourites Shararat, Jaiye Sajana, and the title track before belting out blockbuster numbers such as Taras, Illegal Weapon, and Yaar Na Mile, leaving the crowd vibing throughout the night. Beyond the music, the singer also shared heartfelt moments with her fans. Interacting warmly with the audience, Jasmine expressed her excitement and anticipation for taking The Dream Girl India Tour across the country. She also took time to acknowledge and appreciate the gifts brought for her by admirers in attendance.

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For the opening concert, Jasmine made a striking fashion statement in an embellished golden lehenga paired with heavy jewellery, perfectly complementing the grandeur of the evening. With her infectious energy and an electrifying setlist, Jasmine ensured that Delhi's crowd remained on its feet, dancing and singing along till the very end, making for a memorable start to her India tour. Presented by Team Innovation, the first leg of Jasmine Sandlas "The Dream Girl India Tour' was held at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi. She is next to perform in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chandigarh.