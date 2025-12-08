Dhurandhar: Siddharth Anand says Ranveer Singh film is 'nasha', hails Aditya Dhar's 'passion', calls it 'prime example of...'

Heaping praise on Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, Siddharth Anand wrote, "DHURANDHAR is nasha. It stays for long with you. It doesn’t leave you. You crave for wanting more. It is a prime example of EVERY damn department performing to their peak."

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has become the latest phenomenon to hit the Indian film industry. Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt in the leading roles, the espionage drama is receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews from the audiences. The film has already minted over Rs 100 crore net in India and grossed Rs 160 crore globally.

Now, filmmaker Siddharth Anand has also joined the Dhurandhar bandwagon and heaped praises on the film on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. He wrote, "DHURANDHAR is nasha. It stays for long with you. It doesn’t leave you. You crave for wanting more. It is a prime example of EVERY damn department performing to their peak! How! How? Because the director @AdityaDharFilms propelled all of them with his conviction. And his passion. Which shows in every frame."

"There are some scenes that are executed like a seasoned maestro. Each performance, all of them, have just submitted and allowed their best to be extracted. I’m going to go again. And i don’t remember wanting to see a film again in the theatres for years.. so happy!! Kudos team DHURANDHAR", the Pathaan director further added. Aditya Dhar reshared Anand's post and wrote, "Thanks so much Siddharth Sir! It was indeed an incredible team effort."





Dhurandhar is Aditya Dhar's second directorial after his debut movie Uri: The Surgical Strike surprisingly became a blockbuster in 2019. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer also won four National Film Awards including Best Actor to Kaushal and Best Director to Dhar. Fan theories have now suggested that Dhurandhar could actually be a prequel to Uri. The Ranveer Singh film is split into two parts and the sequel will release in cinemas on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the Eid festivities.

Meanwhile, after Pathaan, Siddharth Anand is collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan again for their next action thriller King. The first look of the film, unveiled on King Khan's 60th birthday last month, created a frenzy on social media. King also stars Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, and Anil Kapoor among others.

READ | How Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2 can give nightmares to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Yash, Ajay Devgn