Dhurandhar scripts HISTORY as Ranveer Singh film beats Pushpa 2, Chhaava, Baahubali 2 Animal, Jawan; becomes highest grossing movie in...

The Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has now become the highest-grossing film ever in its third weekend. It has surpassed the third weekend earnings of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Prabhas' Baahubali 2, and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 04:25 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar continues to smash box office records with each passing day. The spy thriller, which also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan in key roles, has become a social media phenomenon, inspiring viral reels, memes, debates and fan theories that have further powered its blockbuster run since its release on December 5.

Dhurandhar has now become the highest-grossing film ever in its third weekend. The Ranveer Singh-starrer earned Rs 99.70 crore in its third weekend and surpassed Chhaava to achieve this milestone. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer historical action drama had collected Rs 60.10 crore in its third weekend earlier this year.

Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on his social media handles, "DHURANDHAR IS A GAME-CHANGER: HISTORIC *WEEKEND 3*... Dhurandhar has emerged as a BOX OFFICE DINOSAUR, bulldozing every record in its path... The Weekend 3 business speak volumes... Dhurandhar becomes the FIRST FILM in the history of Hindi cinema to *nearly* hit a century in its *third weekend* – overtaking Chhaava, which previously held the record for the biggest *Weekend 3* scorer."

He further shared the list of the biggest third weekend grossers as he added, " #Dhurandhar has created HISTORY by registering the BIGGEST *Weekend 3* collections EVER... Here's a look at the biggest *third weekend* scorers:  1. Dhurandhar: ₹ 99.70 cr, 2. Chhaava: ₹ 60.10 cr, 3. Pushpa 2 Hindi: ₹ 60 cr, 4. Stree2: ₹ 48.75 cr, 5. Baahubali 2 Hindi: ₹ 42.55 cr, 6. Mahavatar Narsimha Hindi: ₹ 39.99 cr, 7. Gadar 2: 36.95 cr, 8. Animal: ₹ 34.95 cr, 9. Jawan: ₹ 32.50 cr, 10. Dangal: ₹ 31.79 cr."

In its first 17 days, Dhurandhar has earned Rs 579.20 crore net in India and grossed Rs 870.26 crore worldwide. The Aditya Dhar film also stars Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Gaurav Gera in pivotal roles. It will be followed by its sequel, Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge, which is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026. Dhurandhar 2 will see a major box office clash with Yash’s pan-India gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, co-starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi.

READ | Dhurandhar mania in Pakistan: Ranveer Singh film beats Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, Rajinikanth's 2.0 to become most pirated Indian movie

