Dhurandhar's rapper Flipperachi to storm India after viral Akshaye Khanna's FA9LA, here's when and where he'll perform live

BOLLYWOOD
Viral rapper from Dhurandhar, Flipperachi, will be performing his first live concert in India. And his concert is locked for March 14, 2026.
Ever since Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar released in cinemas, Bahrain-based singer-producer Flipperachi has become an instant sensation on the internet. His rap song Fa9la, picturised on Akshaye Khanna, became the highlight of the film and has been officially on India’s playlist ever since the movie's release. Now, amid the buzz for FA9LA, the rapper is ready to perform live in India. Fliprachi has announced his first-ever show in the country, in Bengaluru, for his tour’s opening act.
Here's when and where Flipperachi will perform in India
On Sunday, Flipperachi confirmed his live concert in India to perform his first show. Flipperachi's debut show has been locked for March 14, 2026. At the UN40 Music Festival in Bengaluru, Flipperachi will perform for the audience live. The update was shared on the official handle of the rapper’s Instagram page.
On the post, the caption reads, “First India show date announced! We’re excited to be in Bengaluru on March 14 at @un40fam! More dates to be added soon. Which city should we stop in? Drop your city in the comments! For booking inquiries in India, contact our exclusive booking agent: @rebellionmanagement.” Going by the poster announcement, Flipperachi is also expected to reveal more dates for his India tour soon.
Netizens go beserk on Flipperachi's concert reveal
As soon as the announcement was shared, it went viral in no time. Netizens flooded the comment sections with their comments, expressing their thrill about the rapper finally bringing his act to the country. “Waiting for u ….I will be there,” one netizen posted. Another netizen shared, “Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur come n rock here.” One of the netizens wrote, "Wow! Roll out the red carpet." Another netizen wrote, "Awesome. There’s no denying that your track has gone viral across India and beyond."
Who is Filpperachi?
Flipperachi (even called Flipp), born as Hussam Aseem, is a prominent Bahraini rapper and hip-hop artist. Flipp is widely regarded as a pioneer of the 'Khaleeji' hip-hop scene—a genre that blends modern hip-hop beats with traditional Gulf rhythms, Arabic dialects, and local slang.