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Dhurandhar's Mustafa Ahmed says 'Indian agents can run Pakistani better than their politicians', reveals why it's tough to work with Ranveer Singh

Dhurandhar's Mustafa Ahmed, aka Rizwan opened up about working with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, and what could his character would probably do after Dhurandhar 2 ends.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 24, 2026, 11:51 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhurandhar's Mustafa Ahmed says 'Indian agents can run Pakistani better than their politicians', reveals why it's tough to work with Ranveer Singh
Mustafa Ahmed from Dhurandhar
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Dhurandhar actor Mustafa Ahmed didn't leave a chance to mock Pakistan and its politicians. Fitness trainer-turned-actor Mustafa is currently enjoying the fame he earned by playing Rizwan in Ranveer Singh-starrer blockbuster. Recently, he hosted an AMA session on Reddit, and netizens asked him questions regarding his experience of working on Dhurandhar with Ranveer Singh, and even asked him to share his theory of what happened to his character after Part Two ends. 

What happens to Rizwan after Dhurandhar 2? 

For the unversed, in Dhurandhar, Mustafa plays Rizwan, the right hand of Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh), alias Hamza Ali Mazari. By the end of the film, when Jaskirat's cover is blown, he hands over his secret diary to Rizwan. It's the same diary, where he has maintained the names of the nation's enemies. Jaskirat manages to go back to India, but what happens to Rizwan? A netizen asks him to share his theory of what could happen to Rizwan after Jaskirat reaches India. Mustafa replied, "I would imagine that Rizwan would take over where Hamza left. No one knows his identity, and he has already placed himself in a very strong position to keep eliminating those who are left to be dealt with. He sure is capable of keeping going."

Also read: Not Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, but this actor gets Rs 1 crore bonus from Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar, earns double fees than franchise

An Indian agent can run Pakistan better than their politicians 

He further speculated that Rizwan might carry out his operation with the help of Jameel Jamili (Rakesh Bedi), and mocked Pakistani politicians. When a fan asked him, "Are you the next King of Lyari now that Hamza is gone?” Mustafa wrote, "Absolutely. Jameel Saab and I can take over Pakistan. And actually run it better than their politicians for their own good."

Mustafa on working with Ranveer Singh 

Another netizen asked him to share his experience of working with Singh, and he added, "It's not easy to work with him. He demands nothing but the best. Because he gives you nothing but his best. He really helped me a lot to create Rizwan and ensured I always felt like his equal. That, for me, is something I will remember forever."

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