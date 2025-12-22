Dhurandhar's costume designer decodes Akshaye Khanna's viral Sher-E-Baloch look, admits 'making him centre of attraction by adding...'

Ever wondered about recreating Akshaye Khanna's look from Dhurandhar before grooving to the tunes of FA9LA? Read on to know how to ace the Sher-E-Baloch look.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is a box office monster, smashing every records with ease. Aditya Dhar's directorial has become a pop culture phenomenon, and the prime reason for such a following is Akshaye Khanna. His portyal of ruthless-but-suvave gangster Rehman Dakait has made him the blue-eye boy of the internet. Every other viral reel is based on Akshaye's viral dance from FA9LA or his impactful dialogue delivery. Moviegoers are keen to recreate his viral Sher-E-Baloch look that we get to see in the viral rap written and performed by Flipperachi and Daffy. Dhurandhar's costume desginer has now decoded the viral look of Akshaye Khanna,and shared it all for you to become the centre of the attraction.

How to ace Dhurandhar's Sher-E-Baloch look?

Costume desginer Smriti Chauhan shared a reel on her Instagram, and said, "We wanted to give him a full black look for the sequence because we really wanted him to be the centre of attention, the focal point of the sequence."

However, the team was confused about the colour of the pagdi (turban) we see him wearing later in the song. Speaking about the same, Smriti added, "We went with white because that contrast of black and white cuts through the sea of colours we see around him, making him stand out."

The team was sure that Khanna's look depicted the culture of Balochistan. Hence, they came up with a traditional but black Balochi pathani for Rehman Dakait to blend in and stand out at the same time. While keeping Akshaye's frame in mind, for the bottom, Smriti went with a semi-Balochi salwar. They did not go with a full-blown 15-20 metre Balochi salwar; instead, they made one using a 6 metre cloth.

Dhurandhar box office collection

In 17 days, Dhurandhar surpassed the biggies, including Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Baahubali 2. The worldwide gross of the movie stands tall at Rs 852 crore.

