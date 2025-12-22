FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Private Enterprise is Leading Sustainable Agricultural Development in India

Torvi Launch Generates Buzz in the Market: The Global Consumer Landscape A New Power Shift Starts

Why This California Therapist Translated the First Hindi Tool for Millions of Young Rheumatic Patients?

Last Mile Delivery Software: Transforming Urban Logistics and Customer Experience

Top 8 Best Coin Identifier Apps Free to Check Value

Dhurandhar's costume designer decodes Akshaye Khanna's viral Sher-E-Baloch look, admits 'making him centre of attraction by adding...'

Assam on high alert amid fresh unrest in Bangladesh, CM Himanta Sarma says, 'We have to be...'

Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas' secret drink for fighting sickness, it is Indian...

IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card released at ibps.in; Know how to download hall ticket here

Migrant worker from Chhattisgarh beaten to death in Kerala, mistaken to be...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What Are the Advanatges of SMM?

What Are the Advanatges of SMM?

Private Enterprise is Leading Sustainable Agricultural Development in India

Private Enterprise is Leading Sustainable Agricultural Development in India

Torvi Launch Generates Buzz in the Market: The Global Consumer Landscape A New Power Shift Starts

The Global Consumer Landscape A New Power Shift Starts

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know

Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab

Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic

Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film

Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar's costume designer decodes Akshaye Khanna's viral Sher-E-Baloch look, admits 'making him centre of attraction by adding...'

Ever wondered about recreating Akshaye Khanna's look from Dhurandhar before grooving to the tunes of FA9LA? Read on to know how to ace the Sher-E-Baloch look.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 03:43 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhurandhar's costume designer decodes Akshaye Khanna's viral Sher-E-Baloch look, admits 'making him centre of attraction by adding...'
Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is a box office monster, smashing every records with ease. Aditya Dhar's directorial has become a pop culture phenomenon, and the prime reason for such a following is Akshaye Khanna. His portyal of ruthless-but-suvave gangster Rehman Dakait has made him the blue-eye boy of the internet. Every other viral reel is based on Akshaye's viral dance from FA9LA or his impactful dialogue delivery. Moviegoers are keen to recreate his viral Sher-E-Baloch look that we get to see in the viral rap written and performed by Flipperachi and Daffy. Dhurandhar's costume desginer has now decoded the viral look of Akshaye Khanna,and shared it all for you to become the centre of the attraction. 

How to ace Dhurandhar's Sher-E-Baloch look? 

Costume desginer Smriti Chauhan shared a reel on her Instagram, and said, "We wanted to give him a full black look for the sequence because we really wanted him to be the centre of attention, the focal point of the sequence." 

However, the team was confused about the colour of the pagdi (turban) we see him wearing later in the song. Speaking about the same, Smriti added, "We went with white because that contrast of black and white cuts through the sea of colours we see around him, making him stand out."

The team was sure that Khanna's look depicted the culture of Balochistan. Hence, they came up with a traditional but black Balochi pathani for Rehman Dakait to blend in and stand out at the same time. While keeping Akshaye's frame in mind, for the bottom, Smriti went with a semi-Balochi salwar. They did not go with a full-blown 15-20 metre Balochi salwar; instead, they made one using a 6 metre cloth.

Dhurandhar box office collection

In 17 days, Dhurandhar surpassed the biggies, including Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Baahubali 2. The worldwide gross of the movie stands tall at Rs 852 crore. 

Also read: Amid propaganda criticism, Shilpa Shetty calls Dhurandhar 'most patriotic film', lauds Aditya Dhar, comments on Ranveer Singh: 'Underplayed, yet...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What Are the Advanatges of SMM?
What Are the Advanatges of SMM?
Private Enterprise is Leading Sustainable Agricultural Development in India
Private Enterprise is Leading Sustainable Agricultural Development in India
Torvi Launch Generates Buzz in the Market: The Global Consumer Landscape A New Power Shift Starts
The Global Consumer Landscape A New Power Shift Starts
Why This California Therapist Translated the First Hindi Tool for Millions of Young Rheumatic Patients?
Healing in Hindi: A New Tool for Millions of Young Rheumatic Patients
Last Mile Delivery Software: Transforming Urban Logistics and Customer Experience
Transforming Urban Logistics and Customer Experience
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree
Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more
Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement