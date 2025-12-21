Indian TV actor Sourabh Raaj Jain slams Shilpa Shinde over remarks on 'Bhabhiji Ghar per hai' actress Shubhangi Atre, says 'decency...'
Who is IAS Pratibha Singh? IAS officer who is married to IPS Aditya Langeh, she fell in love with him during...
Epstein Files Released: From Clinton and Trump to Prince Andrew and Michael Jackson, full List of prominent names
Anil Kapoor credits Feroz Khan for success of Welcome, admits Akshay Kumar-starrer was stuck, and late actor saved movie: 'Picutre yehi ruk jaati'
Dhurandhar casting director on Akshaye Khanna's reaction after hearing film's script, what makes him bigger than any stars: 'Woh aise logon mein se nahi hain jo...'
Do you know how much Lionel Messi earned from his GOAT India Tour? Organiser spills the beans
'Needed someone to...': KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar reason behind picking Cameron Green in IPL 2026 Auction
Epstein Files Released: Why big names like Trump, Clinton, Michael Jackson, British royal appear, but proof of wrongdoing remains absent
Bad news for Passengers, Indian Railways announces fare hike, long distance train journeys to become expensive from..., check new prices here
IND vs PAK U-19 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opener Sameer Minhas slams 71-ball century against India in crucial final match
BOLLYWOOD
Dhurandhar has made Akshaye Khanna the biggest star of 2025, and the movie's casting director, Mukesh Chhabra, opened up about the success mantra of the scene-stealer.
Dhurandhar has not only revived Ranveer Singh's dull career but also resurrected Akshaye Khanna and made him the most viral sensation of the internet of the year. In a year, Akshaye gave two distinctive antagonist characters- Emperor Aurangzeb in Chhaava and Rehman Dakait in the latest blockbuster starring Singh. In a recent interview, casting director Mukesh Chhabra praised Akshaye, his reaction during the script narration, and what makes him different and more successful than others.
Mukesh Chhabra on Akshaye Khanna becoming a rage on the internet
In an interview with Screen, Mukesh praised Akshaye and said, "Woh baap hai. Aakhirkaar unhone internet par kabza kar liya hai. Jab se film release hui hai, social media Akshay Khanna ka ho gaya hai. Facebook, Instagram aur X—jahan bhi jao, aap unhe apni timeline par dekhte ho. Log unki entry aur unki performance ki baat kar rahe hain.”
Mukesh asserted that the reason for Akshaye's success is the unaffected focus. Mukesh said that he never you knew that Akshaye would become a rage on the internet, and added, "Mujhe nahi pata tha ki yeh itna bada ho jayega kyunki woh apne kaam par focus rakhte hain.”
Mukesh Chhabra on Akshaye Khanna's reaction to Dhurandhar
The casting director admitted that before Akshaye, many actors were considered for Rehman Dakait. "Iss role ke liye kaafi saare naam the, phir humne kuch shortlist kiye aur aakhir mein unke naam par aa kar ruk gaye," Mukesh said. He further continued,"Woh narration ke liye aaye aur akela aaye—yeh sabse khoobsurat baat thi. Jab narration khatam hui toh unhone meri taraf dekha aur kaha, ‘Bahut pasand aaya, maza aa gaya yaar'.”
What makes Akshaye Khanna different from others
Mukesh shared his thoughts on Akshaye's success and what makes him different from other stars. “Woh aise logon mein se nahi hain jo kahen ‘aaj padh leta hoon’ aur phir baad mein baat hi na karein. Woh apni baat ke pakke aadmi hain, aur yahi unki sabse khaas baat hai. Woh apni zindagi ka har ek faisla khud lete hain," he asserted. On the box office front, Dhurandhar is expected to cross Rs 800 crore worldwide by its third Sunday.