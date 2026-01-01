FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar: Revised version of Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna-starrer to play in cinemas from Jan 1, changes in new print includes...

Dhurandhar ended 2025 with a bang, and the movie will continue to perform strongly in 2026, but with changes. Read on to know more about the revised version

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 01, 2026, 02:07 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhurandhar: Revised version of Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna-starrer to play in cinemas from Jan 1, changes in new print includes...
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar ended 2025 with a big bang, and the movie is expected to perform well even in 2026. However, from the beginning of the new year, a new version of the film will be shown in the cinemas. As Bollywood Hungama reported, a revised version of Aditya Dhar's directorial will be showcased in cinemas across the country with modifications made by the makers after getting directions from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry (I&B). Dhurandhar, released in cinemas on December 5, has grossed over Rs 1100 crore worldwide. Until Border 2, Dhurandhar is expected to mint money, and the new version will surely attract moviegoers. 

What are the changes suggested by I&B ministry

The portal quoted an exhibitor who confirmed that the ministry suggested muting two words, changing one dialogue: "Theatres across the country received an e-mail from the distributors today, December 31, informing them they are replacing the DCP of the film. The reason for the change is that the makers have muted two words and changed a dialogue in the film, as per the directives received from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India." The insider confirmed that the cinemas were requested to download the new content and play the revised version of the film from January 1, 2026. One word that is suggested to mute is 'Baloch'. The second word or the questionable dialogue has not been reported yet. 

Also read: Dhurandhar box office analysis: As Ranveer Singh-starrer earns over Rs 1000 crore, here's budget, star cast fees, total collection, film made ROI of 300% on...

Dhurandhar box office collection

Released in cinemas on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar has earned Rs 723 crore net in India, Rs 250 crore overseas. The worldwide collection is Rs 1117.90 crore. The movie is expected to cross the Rs 1200 crore mark soon. However, Dhurandhar might face a speed breaker as Agastya Nanda's Ikkis, which is also Dharmendra's last film, was released on January 1.

