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Dhurandhar recreated in Roblox goes viral as claims of full movie leak surface online

The craze around Ranveer Singh's blockbuster film Dhurandhar doesn't seem to end soon, as YouTube creators have recreated the entire film in Roblox animated format.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 26, 2026, 09:22 PM IST

Dhurandhar recreated in Roblox goes viral as claims of full movie leak surface online
A Roblox version of Ranveer Singh-starrer was uploaded online recently
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Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh's blockbuster film, has been recreated in a Roblox animated version by YouTube creators and uploaded online, captivating the attention of many. Yes, you read it right. India's biggest spy thriller in Roblox version was first uploaded online on February 24 earlier this year and is getting much praise from online users. It was reportedly produced by a YouTube channel named Sanjida Anwar, in association with Bluewaves and DeployingScythe.

The animated version of Dhurandhar is 3 hours and 21 minutes long, which is similar to the actual runtime of the original film. This version is also receiving love and praise from the film's fans, demanding the Roblox version of its sequel as well, which was released earlier this month in cinemas.

Take a look

Deets about Dhurandhar saga

 

The first installment of the Aditya Dhar directorial was released in December last year and shattered all the major box office records. The film, despite being released in a single language, Hindi, and being banned in most of the Gulf nations, garnered much love from the audience across the globe.

 

The plot of the film follows around Ranveer Singh's character Hamza Ali Mazhari, who is an undercover agent in Pakistan's Karachi. The film explores themes of loyalty and sacrifice. The second installment was released in April and has reportedly grossed over Rs 1,800 crore.

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