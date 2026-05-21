Dhurandhar raw version gets OTT release on two Indian platforms; here’s when and where to watch

After a successful theatrical run, Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh, is now set for its Netflix premiere with an extended Raw and Undekha cut packed with more action and intensity.

After emerging as one of the biggest theatrical hits of the year, Dhurandhar is now gearing up for its digital debut on Netflix. The streaming giant will premiere Dhurandhar (Raw and Undekha) on May 22, giving viewers across the globe another opportunity to experience the high-octane action thriller.

Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the film earned widespread attention during its theatrical run for its intense storytelling, larger-than-life action sequences, and gripping world of covert operations and hidden truths. The movie also generated strong word-of-mouth and witnessed impressive footfalls in cinemas, making it one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

Netflix’s upcoming version promises an even more immersive experience for fans, with Dhurandhar (Raw and Undekha) offering a deeper dive into the film’s dark and high-stakes universe. The streaming release is expected to feature a more raw and intense presentation of the story that captivated audiences on the big screen.

Apart from its action-packed narrative and compelling characters, the film’s soundtrack also received praise from audiences during its theatrical run, adding to the overall cinematic experience.

The OTT release will be available not just in Hindi, but also in Tamil and Telugu, expanding the film’s reach to a wider audience. With its Netflix premiere now around the corner, fans are eagerly waiting to revisit the world of Dhurandhar from the comfort of their homes.