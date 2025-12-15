Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film overtakes Pushpa 2, Chhaava to become highest-grossing Hindi film ever in...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
In its second weekend, Dhurandhar earned Rs 146.60 crore in India, setting a new benchmark at the box office as it became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in the second weekend. Aditya Dhar's spy thriller stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in the lead.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 15, 2025, 04:35 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Led by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has emerged as a full-blown phenomenon, creating a tsunami at the box office. The spy thriller, also starring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan, has ignited a massive social media buzz, driven by strong audience reactions and viral reels. Despite its over three-and-a-half-hour runtime, the film has struck a chord with viewers thanks to its gripping narrative, powerful performances, impactful music and pitch-perfect casting.

In its second weekend, Dhurandhar made multiple box office records as it scored the biggest ever second Friday, second Saturday, and second Sunday with the earnings of Rs 34.70 crore, Rs 53.70 crore, and Rs 58.20 crore, respectively. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has thus, become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in the second weekend as it minted Rs 146.60 crore in its second weekend.

Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on his social media numbers, "Historic Weekend... All Records Demolished – DHURANDHAR emerges an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. Dhurandhar has truly lived up to its title, emerging as the Dhurandhar of the boxoffice. The film has scripted history by becoming the HIGHEST-GROSSING HINDI FILM EVER in Weekend 2 (Friday to Sunday). MOST IMPORTANTLY, until now, only two films – Pushpa 2 Hindi [2024] and Chhaava [2025] – had managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in their second weekend. Dhurandhar has not only crossed Rs 100 crore, but has also overtaken both these blockbusters by a wide margin in Weekend 2 - An unprecedented, historic boxoffice run."

Sharing the comparative box office numbers, Taran Adarsh further added, "Here's a look at the Top 10 best-performing films in Weekend 2: 1. Dhurandhar: Rs 146.60 cr,  2. Pushpa 2 Hindi: Rs 128 cr, 3. Chhaava: Rs 109.23 cr, 4. Stree2: Rs 93.85 cr, 5. Gadar 2: Rs 90.47 cr, 6. Animal: Rs 87.56 cr, 7. Jawan: Rs 82.46 cr, 8. Baahubali 2 Hindi: Rs 80.75 cr, 9. Saiyaara: Rs 75.50 cr, 10. Dangal: Rs 73.70 cr."

Combining its first week numbers, the Aditya Dhar directorial has earned Rs 364.60 crore net in India and grossed Rs 552.70 crore gross worldwide in the first ten days. The latest blockbuster will be followed by its sequel Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge, which is slated to release in the cinemas on March 19, 2026 coinciding with the Eid festivities. It will clash at the box office with Yash's pan-India gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi. 

