US-Pakistan arms deal: Donald Trump clears sale of F-16 fighter jets to Islamabad amid stringent measures against India

Big LOSS to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: BCCI likely to cut their salaries by Rs 2 crore due to...

Warner Music India and Rthyms.Life forms partnership to take India's music to next level

After Donald Trump's 100% tariff move, THIS country imposes hefty tariffs on India, China, other Asian countries

Watch! Huge embarrassment for Pakistan: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi's car searched for 'explosives', details here

Deepika Padukone's fitness coach shares 10-minute pilates workout routine for full-body benefits

BIG Alert! Sam Altman's OpenAI issues warning against new AI models due to THIS reason

After calling off wedding with Palash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana's statement on tackling 'low' feelings goes viral: 'I change my…'

Dhurandhar: Rakesh Bedi reveals his character Jameel is inspired by real Pakistani politicians, incidents: 'I studied tones, speeches, but...'

Abhishek Bachchan FINALLY reacts to divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, reveals Aaradhya's reaction: 'Her mother has taught her...'

In pics: Jr NTR's Rs 100 crore wedding, attended by 3000 VIPs, 12000 fans, bride Lakshmi Pranathi's Rs 1 crore saree that stole the limelight

In pics: Jr NTR's Rs 100 crore wedding, attended by 3000 VIPs, 12000 fans

Big LOSS to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: BCCI likely to cut their salaries by Rs 2 crore due to...

Big LOSS to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: BCCI likely to cut their salaries by...

Warner Music India and Rthyms.Life forms partnership to take India's music to next level

Warner Music India & Rthyms.Life: Global Leap for Indian Artists

In pics: Jr NTR's Rs 100 crore wedding, attended by 3000 VIPs, 12000 fans, bride Lakshmi Pranathi's Rs 1 crore saree that stole the limelight

In pics: Jr NTR's Rs 100 crore wedding, attended by 3000 VIPs, 12000 fans

Latest OTT Releases this month ( December 2025): 7 movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

Latest OTT Releases this month ( December 2025): 7 movies, series to watch on Ne

Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, is now in relationship with this cricket commentator

Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, i

Dhurandhar: Rakesh Bedi reveals his character Jameel is inspired by real Pakistani politicians, incidents: 'I studied tones, speeches, but...'

Rakesh Bedi opened up about his preparation and the challenges he faced while playing the cunning politician in Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 11, 2025, 12:16 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhurandhar: Rakesh Bedi reveals his character Jameel is inspired by real Pakistani politicians, incidents: 'I studied tones, speeches, but...'
Rakesh Bedi in Dhurandhar
Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has opened up about the detailed process behind shaping his character in Dhurandhar. Speaking to IANS, he revealed that the role draws inspiration from multiple Pakistani political figures, combining their speech patterns, mannerisms, and personality traits to create an authentic on-screen persona. When asked about crafting a character as quirky and layered as his role in "Dhurandhar," Rakesh explained that he approached it with detailed preparation and careful observation.

He stated, “The character is inspired by real incidents and is created by combining traits of several Pakistani politicians. I studied the speeches, tones, diction, and body language of many leaders—not just one. The look was designed by Aditya Sir along with the prosthetics team. I focused on the speech pattern, voice, mannerisms, and small nuances that give the character authenticity."
Speaking about the challenges of the role, Bedi mentioned, “The challenge lies in executing the scenes during shooting. Thinking about the character and delivering the shots should never become stressful; otherwise, the actor loses ease. An actor must be at ease first.”

Also read: Hrithik Roshan 'disagrees' with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, argues about filmmaker's 'responsibilities', gets brutally trolled: 'Aur isne Fighter, War ki hai'

The 'Chashme Buddoor' actor went on to add, “I try to explore roles that test me. Dhurandar appealed to me because it had so many layers, and exploring them was very enjoyable.” In “Dhurandhar,” Rakesh Bedi takes on the role of Jameel Jamali, a shrewd and intimidating Pakistani politician. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun. The film was released in theatres on 5 December 2025.

(Except for the headline, the copy isn't edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)

