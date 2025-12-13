Dhurandhar: Rahul Gandhi's name as Executive Producer in Ranveer Singh film leaves netizens confused; here's the truth

Are Rahul Gandhi, the Executive Producer in Dhurandhar, and Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, the same persons? Read on to find out.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt in the leading roles, Dhurandhar is turning out to be one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters. It has already earned over Rs 250 crore net in India and grossed over Rs 350 crore worldwide in just eight days.

In the opening credits of the film, Rahul Gandhi is credited as the Executive Producer. As the screenshot of the same went viral on X (formerly Twitter), netizens were left confused and started wondering if he is the same Rahul Gandhi as the Congress member and the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha. While one user joked, "Bhai sahab ye Kis line mein aa gaye aap?", another wrote, "Change of career for Rahul Gandhi ji after losing 99 elections. Now, he has become Executive Producer of Dhurandhar movie." "Rahul Gandhi, executive producer of Dhurandhar? Wtf", read another comment.

To clear out this confusion, the Rahul Gandhi mentioned in the opening credits of Dhurandhar has nothing to do with politics. He is a senior producer who has been associated with the Hindi film industry for a long time. He has previously produced many successful films and web series like Rustom, Mumbai Diaries, Rocket Boys, 'Farzi, The Family Man, Lucky Bashkar, and Vedaa among others.





Meanwhile, coming back to the Ranveer Singh film, it has been revealed in the climax that this is actually the first chapter of the Dhurandhar saga, with the sequel, tentatively titled Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, slated for release on March 19, 2026, aligning with next year's Eid-ul-Fitr festivities. Dhurandhar 2 will clash at the box office with Yash's pan-India gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

The blockbuster spy thriller is written, co-produced, and directed by Aditya Dhar. It is bankrolled by Jyoti Deshpande, and brothers Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under their banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios, respectively. Dhurandhar also stars Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Saumya Tandon among others. Shashwat Sachdev has composed the excellent music and background score for the film.

READ | Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas as Dhurandhar creates history, becomes first Hindi film to earn Rs...