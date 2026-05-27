Dhurandhar production designer Saini S Johray booked in sexual harassment case: Report

A sexual harassment FIR has been filed against Saini S Johray, who worked on Dhurandhar, following allegations made by a woman in Chandigarh.

The production designer of the upcoming film Dhurandhar, Saini S Johray, has been accused in a serious sexual harassment case after an FIR was registered by Chandigarh Police at Sector-17 police station. The complaint was filed by a woman who worked as an assistant art director on the same project.

According to a report by India Today, the woman alleged that Johray called her to a room at Taj Hotel in Chandigarh under the pretext of a professional meeting, where she was allegedly harassed, assaulted, and wrongfully confined. The report also states that she claimed an intoxicating substance was mixed into her drink, after which her condition worsened.

The complainant, a resident of New Delhi, said she was hired on the film team after her resume was forwarded through a college faculty member. She further alleged that Johray, who introduced himself as her mentor on set, gained her trust before the incident.

In her statement, she alleged that on September 10, 2025, she was forced to consume a drink containing a mix of alcohol, after which she fell ill and was allegedly assaulted. She also claimed that she was pressured to stay overnight at the hotel and left the next morning using a bike taxi.

The FIR has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a preliminary inquiry. Police have begun investigating the matter, while the accused has not yet issued any public statement regarding the allegations.