Dhurandhar plagiarism row: Bombay High Court restrains filmmaker Santosh Kumar from accusing Aditya Dhar of script theft
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After the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar, Santosh Kumar has made the allegations accusing Aditya Dhar of copying his registered script titled D Saheb.
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday passed an interim order restraining filmmaker Santosh Kumar from repeating his allegation that director Aditya Dhar stole the script of his blockbuster film Dhurandhar from him. Dhar has moved the HC claiming that Kumar's repeated allegations are defamatory and damage his reputation. Justice Arif Doctor, while passing an interim order, noted that Dhar made a prima facie case for the grant of such relief.
"Until the next date, the defendant (Kumar) shall be restrained from repeating words and remarks set out in the suit (filed by Dhar) and all other allegations of a similar nature," the court said. The bench posted the matter for further hearing on April 16. As per the suit, Kumar made the allegations after the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar, accusing Dhar of copying his registered script titled D Saheb.
Dhar initially issued a legal notice to Kumar denying any plagiarism and asked him to desist from making further allegations, but when the latter failed to respond, Dhar moved the HC through DSK Legal. Dhar's counsel Birendra Saraf told the court that the repeated accusations were causing irreparable damage to the filmmaker's reputation.
Set against the volatile backdrop of Lyari in Karachi, Dhurandhar delivered a gripping tale of covert intelligence operations, seamlessly blending fiction with real-life events like the 1999 Kandahar hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, charts the meteoric rise of Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari in Pakistan, while showcasing his past as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a young man who ultimately transforms into a covert operative. The film further ups the stakes by weaving in key real-world moments such as Operation Lyari, the 2014 Indian general election, and the 2016 demonetisation drive.
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