Dhurandhar: Pirated DVDs of Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's blockbuster being sold in Pakistan for just Rs 16 - Watch viral video

Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in leading roles, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is based out of Lyari in Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, and addresses cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar grossed over Rs 1300 crore at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in India and the second highest-grossing Hindi film globally. After it premiered on Netflix last month, Dhurandhar also became the most-watched non-English film on the streaming platform with staggering 7.6 million views and topped the streaming charts in India and other multiple countries, including Pakistan where the film is set.

Now, a viral video from YouTuber Karl Rock, who was born in New Zealand but is now based in India after his marriage with an Indian, shows that pirated DVDs of the Aditya Dhar directorial are being openly sold in Pakistan for as low as PKR 50, equivalent to Rs 16. "Dhurandhar Found in Pakistan!", Karl captioned his Instagram reel that went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, its sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is slated for release on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. It will carry forward the story of Singh's spy-turned-gangster character Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, charting his transformation into a killing machine while also delving into his backstory before he became a spy.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will see a massive clash at the box office with Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups on March 19. The pan-India period gangster drama, helmed by Geetu Mohandas, also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. It marks Yash's comeback after his blockbuster KGF franchise.

