Dhurandhar: Pirated DVDs of Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's blockbuster being sold in Pakistan for just Rs 16 - Watch viral video

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'If he pauses...': R Ashwin suggests mind games for Usman Tariq ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup showdown

Rajasthan Royals appoint new captain for IPL 2026; it's not Ravindra Jadeja or Yashasvi Jaiswal

Why Is PR Not Already About Being Loud, but Starts Being Trusted? Answered by Simran Ratnani

Madras High Court directs MS Dhoni to deposit Rs 10 lakh in Rs 100-crore defamation case - Here's why

Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang opens fire at Portugal shop, warns owner over ‘exploiting Indian labourers'; here's what happened

Months after Karur stampede, man dies due to heatstroke at TVK chief Vijay's rally in Salem

Farhan Akhtar to make Hollywood debut as Pandit Ravi Shankar in The Beatles biopic, know how sitar icon inspired British rock band

After Hasina's exit, voters back BNP, reject Islamist coalition in landmark election, how may it impact India?

'Teri dhajjiya uda dunga': Harbhajan Singh fumes at former Pakistan cricketer over insinuating remark, issues fiery warning

T20 World Cup 2026: Blessing Muzarabani takes four-fer as Zimbabwe stun Australia by 23 runs in Colombo

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'If he pauses...': R Ashwin suggests mind games for Usman Tariq ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup showdown

R Ashwin suggests mind games for Usman Tariq ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 WC

Rajasthan Royals appoint new captain for IPL 2026; it's not Ravindra Jadeja or Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rajasthan Royals appoint new captain for IPL 2026; it's not Ravindra Jadeja or

Why Is PR Not Already About Being Loud, but Starts Being Trusted? Answered by Simran Ratnani

Why Is PR Not Already About Being Loud, but Starts Being Trusted? Answered

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat; Check inside photos

PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Meet Arjun's in-laws, know about family of Sachin Tendulkar's daughter-in-law

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Meet Arjun's in-laws

Tarique Rahman: From 'dark prince' to landslide victory in Bangladesh election—How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey

Tarique Rahman: How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar: Pirated DVDs of Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's blockbuster being sold in Pakistan for just Rs 16 - Watch viral video

Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in leading roles, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is based out of Lyari in Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, and addresses cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 13, 2026, 02:45 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dhurandhar: Pirated DVDs of Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's blockbuster being sold in Pakistan for just Rs 16 - Watch viral video
Dhurandhar Pirated DVDs in Pakistan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar grossed over Rs 1300 crore at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in India and the second highest-grossing Hindi film globally. After it premiered on Netflix last month, Dhurandhar also became the most-watched non-English film on the streaming platform with staggering 7.6 million views and topped the streaming charts in India and other multiple countries, including Pakistan where the film is set.

Also starring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor in pivotal roles, Dhurandhar is based out of Lyari in Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, and addresses cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan. 

Now, a viral video from YouTuber Karl Rock, who was born in New Zealand but is now based in India after his marriage with an Indian, shows that pirated DVDs of the Aditya Dhar directorial are being openly sold in Pakistan for as low as PKR 50, equivalent to Rs 16. "Dhurandhar Found in Pakistan!", Karl captioned his Instagram reel that went viral on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karl Rock (@iamkarlrock)

Meanwhile, its sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is slated for release on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. It will carry forward the story of Singh's spy-turned-gangster character Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, charting his transformation into a killing machine while also delving into his backstory before he became a spy.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will see a massive clash at the box office with Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups on March 19. The pan-India period gangster drama, helmed by Geetu Mohandas, also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. It marks Yash's comeback after his blockbuster KGF franchise.

READ | Varun Dhawan reveals what Salman Khan advised him in a 2 am call amid Border 2 trolling: 'He did not need to do that'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'If he pauses...': R Ashwin suggests mind games for Usman Tariq ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup showdown
R Ashwin suggests mind games for Usman Tariq ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 WC
Rajasthan Royals appoint new captain for IPL 2026; it's not Ravindra Jadeja or Yashasvi Jaiswal
Rajasthan Royals appoint new captain for IPL 2026; it's not Ravindra Jadeja or
Why Is PR Not Already About Being Loud, but Starts Being Trusted? Answered by Simran Ratnani
Why Is PR Not Already About Being Loud, but Starts Being Trusted? Answered
Madras High Court directs MS Dhoni to deposit Rs 10 lakh in Rs 100-crore defamation case - Here's why
Madras High Court directs MS Dhoni to deposit Rs 10 lakh in Rs 100-crore defamat
Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang opens fire at Portugal shop, warns owner over ‘exploiting Indian labourers'; here's what happened
Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang opens fire at Portugal shop, warns owner
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat; Check inside photos
PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Meet Arjun's in-laws, know about family of Sachin Tendulkar's daughter-in-law
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Meet Arjun's in-laws
Tarique Rahman: From 'dark prince' to landslide victory in Bangladesh election—How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey
Tarique Rahman: How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey
Inside Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reunion: Photos of Smriti Irani, Hiten Tejwani and Apara Mehta go viral
Inside Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reunion
Meet Vikram Salgaocar's bride, Mukesh Ambani's new daughter-in-law, know her profession, family background and more
Meet Vikram Salgaocar's bride, Mukesh Ambani's new daughter-in-law Shweana
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement