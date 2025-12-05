FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2026: Who will lead Rajasthan Royals after Sanju Samson's exit? Riyan Parag breaks silence on captaincy buzz

Amid IndiGo flight cancellations, Harsh Goenka's post captures what passengers experience: 'Name change announced....'

Dhurandhar: Deepika Padukone reviews Ranveer Singh's comeback film, praises star husband: 'Do yourselves a favour and...'

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares BIG update, says, 'Two such...'

Dhurandhar Part 2 release date revealed, post-credit scene of Dhurandhar decoded, Ranveer Singh goes on rampage mode, becomes... hunts down...

UPSSSC PET 2025 result declared at upsssc.gov.in; get direct LINK, steps to check here

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw live streaming: When and where to watch live on TV, online in India?

Not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma! THIS cricketer tops India's 2025 most-searched personality list

Amid IndiGo disruption, revisiting 9 airlines that once dominated skies but collapsed

Irfan Pathan calls THIS Indian star 'unfortunate', hints end of road for 2026 T20 World Cup spot

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IPL 2026: Who will lead Rajasthan Royals after Sanju Samson's exit? Riyan Parag breaks silence on captaincy buzz

IPL 2026: Who will lead Rajasthan Royals after Sanju Samson's exit?

Amid IndiGo flight cancellations, Harsh Goenka's post captures what passengers experience: 'Name change announced....'

Amid IndiGo flight cancellations, Harsh Goenka's post captures what passengers e

Dhurandhar: Deepika Padukone reviews Ranveer Singh's comeback film, praises star husband: 'Do yourselves a favour and...'

Dhurandhar: Deepika Padukone reviews Ranveer Singh's comeback film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha

Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home

IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding cards are worth Rs...’, Nia Sharma surprised by her ticket price

IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding ca

IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports

IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suit

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar Part 2 release date revealed, post-credit scene of Dhurandhar decoded, Ranveer Singh goes on rampage mode, becomes... hunts down...

Spoilers alert! Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is a blood-soaked, gut-wrenching action drama, divided into two parts. What will the basic plot of Part Two be, and when will it be released? Read on to know more.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 09:29 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhurandhar Part 2 release date revealed, post-credit scene of Dhurandhar decoded, Ranveer Singh goes on rampage mode, becomes... hunts down...
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ranveer Singh is back and how! Dhurandhar has finally been released in cinemas, and it has left the moviegoers impressed. Despite the runtime of 210 mins, Aditya Dhar's latest directorial is an entertaining watch. Based on the true events, Dhurandhar stars an ensemble cast, including Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal. The adventure of Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer) isn't limited to one film; Dhurandhar is divided into two parts, and a powerful glimpse of Dhurandhar Part Two: Revenge is included at the end of the latest film. Let's discuss the post-credit scene, basic plotline and other important hints about Dhurandhar 2. 

Spoiler alert: The Following article will discuss Dhurandhar and its events in detail. If you haven't watched the movie yet, you've been warned.

Dhurandhar Part 2 release date

Dhurandhar Part Two: Revenge will be out in 2026. The final instalment of the franchise will be released on March 19, 2026. Ranveer Singh, along with Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi, will be reprising their roles. Akshaye Khanna won't be returning, as his character, Rehman Dakait, was killed by Hamza himself. 

Dhurandhar Release: Despite long runtime, Ghayal Ranveer Singh makes Ghatak comeback, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan are scene-stealers, NOT FOR WEAK HEARTS

The post-credit scene of Dhurandhar shows..

In the post-credit scene of Dhurandhar, we get glimpses of Jaskirat aka Hamza's origins, how he got selected by Ajay Sanyal (Madhavan), and his dark family history. We even get to see the rise of Hamza among the Lyari gang. After the death of Rehman, the people of Karachi chose Hamza, and with the support of Jameel (Rakesh Bedi), Hamza became the next big leader, the messiah of Baloch. 

The hunted becomes the hunter in Dhurandhar 2

While Hamza walks towards his journey to overlord, he keeps slaying baddies ruthlessly. He strikes his target from the secret hitlist, which includes Major Iqbal (Arjun) and other India's enemies. The post-credit scene ends with Ranveer saying, "Yeh naya Hindustan hai."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amid IndiGo flight cancellations, Harsh Goenka's post captures what passengers experience: 'Name change announced....'
Amid IndiGo flight cancellations, Harsh Goenka's post captures what passengers e
Dhurandhar: Deepika Padukone reviews Ranveer Singh's comeback film, praises star husband: 'Do yourselves a favour and...'
Dhurandhar: Deepika Padukone reviews Ranveer Singh's comeback film
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares BIG update, says, 'Two such...'
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares BIG update,
Dhurandhar Part 2 release date revealed, post-credit scene of Dhurandhar decoded, Ranveer Singh goes on rampage mode, becomes... hunts down...
Dhurandhar Part 2 release date revealed, post-credit scene of Dhurandhar decoded
UPSSSC PET 2025 result declared at upsssc.gov.in; get direct LINK, steps to check here
UPSSSC PET 2025 result declared at upsssc.gov.in; get direct LINK, steps to chec
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding cards are worth Rs...’, Nia Sharma surprised by her ticket price
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding ca
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suit
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee
Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement