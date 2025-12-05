Dhurandhar Part 2 release date revealed, post-credit scene of Dhurandhar decoded, Ranveer Singh goes on rampage mode, becomes... hunts down...

Spoilers alert! Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is a blood-soaked, gut-wrenching action drama, divided into two parts. What will the basic plot of Part Two be, and when will it be released? Read on to know more.

Ranveer Singh is back and how! Dhurandhar has finally been released in cinemas, and it has left the moviegoers impressed. Despite the runtime of 210 mins, Aditya Dhar's latest directorial is an entertaining watch. Based on the true events, Dhurandhar stars an ensemble cast, including Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal. The adventure of Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer) isn't limited to one film; Dhurandhar is divided into two parts, and a powerful glimpse of Dhurandhar Part Two: Revenge is included at the end of the latest film. Let's discuss the post-credit scene, basic plotline and other important hints about Dhurandhar 2.

Spoiler alert: The Following article will discuss Dhurandhar and its events in detail. If you haven't watched the movie yet, you've been warned.

Dhurandhar Part 2 release date

Dhurandhar Part Two: Revenge will be out in 2026. The final instalment of the franchise will be released on March 19, 2026. Ranveer Singh, along with Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi, will be reprising their roles. Akshaye Khanna won't be returning, as his character, Rehman Dakait, was killed by Hamza himself.

The post-credit scene of Dhurandhar shows..

In the post-credit scene of Dhurandhar, we get glimpses of Jaskirat aka Hamza's origins, how he got selected by Ajay Sanyal (Madhavan), and his dark family history. We even get to see the rise of Hamza among the Lyari gang. After the death of Rehman, the people of Karachi chose Hamza, and with the support of Jameel (Rakesh Bedi), Hamza became the next big leader, the messiah of Baloch.

The hunted becomes the hunter in Dhurandhar 2

While Hamza walks towards his journey to overlord, he keeps slaying baddies ruthlessly. He strikes his target from the secret hitlist, which includes Major Iqbal (Arjun) and other India's enemies. The post-credit scene ends with Ranveer saying, "Yeh naya Hindustan hai."