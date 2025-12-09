FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar OTT rights reportedly sold for a whopping price of Rs..., costliest streaming deal for a Ranveer Singh film

The streaming giant Netflix has reprtedly bought the OTT rights of the two-part Dhurandar saga for Rs 130 crore, maing it the costliest deal ever for a Ranveer Singh film.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 07:13 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dhurandhar OTT rights reportedly sold for a whopping price of Rs..., costliest streaming deal for a Ranveer Singh film
Dhurandhar OTT deal details
The espionage thriller Dhurandhar has emerged as Bollywood’s latest sensation. Fronted by Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun, the Aditya Dhar directorial stormed past the Rs 100-crore net mark in its opening weekend, with a strong Rs 24-crore Monday signalling a long, successful box-office run. The film has quickly become one of the most-talked about Indian films in the recent past, with its clips and reels dominating social media feeds.

And that’s not all, the Aditya Dhar film has also secured a hefty deal for its OTT rights. The streaming giant Netflix has reprtedly bought the OTT rights of the two-part Dhurandar saga for Rs 130 crore, maing it the costliest deal ever for a Ranveer Singh film. As per reports, Ranveer's sports drama 83 was sold for Rs 30 crore to Netflix in 2021 and Amazon Prime Video has bought his romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani for Rs 80 crore in 2023.

A source was quoted telling Bollywood Hungama, "Netflix has paid Rs. 130 crores for the streaming rights of Dhurandhar. This includes both parts. Hence, one can say that the rights were sold for around Rs. 65 crores each for Dhurandhar Part 1 and Part 2. Nevertheless, this is a huge figure in today’s times when the OTT prices have crashed. Also, it is a significant shot-in-the-arm for Ranveer Singh. This is his biggest OTT deal yet, if we count the amount given to both parts of Dhurandhar."

Dhurandhar is Aditya Dhar's second directorial after his debut movie Uri: The Surgical Strike surprisingly became a blockbuster in 2019. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer also won four National Film Awards including Best Actor to Kaushal and Best Director to Dhar. Fan theories have now suggested that Dhurandhar could actually be connected to Uri, leading to Aditya Dhar's Cinematic Universe. Dhurandhar 2 will now release in cinemas on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the Eid festivities.

READ | Piyush Mishra makes BIG statement on Ranbir Kapoor, calls him 'nanga besharam aadmi'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
