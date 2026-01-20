Dhurandhar OTT release: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's blockbuster to have digital premiere on Netflix on THIS date

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 20, 2026, 11:13 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhurandhar OTT release: After setting the box office on fire, breaking records and setting new benchmarks, Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar will soon drop on OTT. Aditya Dhar-directed spy espionage thriller has created history in Indian cinema, and now the film will be released soon for digital streaming. The movie will soon be completing 50-day run, a rare phenomenon in today's times. As the movie is nearing Rs 1300 crore worldwide, we got an exciting update on Dhurandhar's OTT release. 

When and where will Dhurandhar drop on OTT? 

As the entertainment business tracking portal Sacnilk reported, Dhurandhar will be premiering on Netflix from January 30 onwards. However, the OTT giant has not dropped the official announcement yet, and they're expected to drop the update in the coming week. 

OTT rights of the Dhurandhar franchise sold for a record-breaking price 

The portal further reported that Netflix has secured the OTT rights for both Dhurandhar and the upcoming Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge in a combined deal valued at Rs 130 crore, which is setting a new career-best benchmark for Ranveer Singh in the digital space. 

Dhurandhar's box office collection till now

As Sacnilk reported, in 45 days, Dhurandhar earned Rs 826.50 crore net in India. When it comes to worldwide collection, the movie grossed Rs 1284 crore. The movie is expected to cross the Rs 1300 crore mark before the film hits Netflix. 

Dhurandhar will be followed by...

Dhurandhar is a two-part film, and the second instalment of the film, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, will be released in cinemas on March 19, 2026. The film will clash with Yash's Toxic and Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Kumar's Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha. Dhurandhar also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun in the key roles.

