Dhurandhar OTT release: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film to premiere on this streaming platform after its theatrical run

As the buzz for the Ranveer Singh film will slow down by next month, its OTT release on Netflix in January end will once again unleash the Dhurandhar mania on the social media in February. And then in March, Dhurandhar 2 will be back on the screens on Eid 2026.

Led by Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, Dhurandhar is turning out to be one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters. The Aditya Dhar-directed espionage thriller, which also stars Gaurav Gera, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Danish Pandor in pivotal roles, has already earned over Rs 300 crore net in India and grossed just over Rs 450 crore worldwide in just nine days.

As the Netflix logo is seen before the opening credits in Dhurandhar, the latest blockbuster will start streaming on the OTT platform eight weeks after its theatrical run. It means that the Ranveer Singh film will premiere on Netflix in January end around Republic Day 2026. As per reports, Netflix has bought the OTT rights of the two-part Dhurandar saga for Rs 130 crore, making it the costliest deal ever for a Ranveer Singh film.

Dhurandhar has become one of the most discussed and debated Indian films in the recent past. As the buzz for the Aditya Dhar fim will slow down by next month, its streaming release will once again unleash Dhurandhar mania on the social media in February. And then in March, Dhurandhar 2 will be back on the screens as the sequel, tentatively titled Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge is slated to release on March 19, 2026, aligning with next year's Eid-ul-Fitr festivities.

Dhurandhar 2 will clash at the box office with Yash's pan-India gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, that also features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi. The Geetu Mohandas directorial is one of the most-awaited Indian films of 2026 as it marks Yash's comeback to the big screen four years after the 2022 blockbuster KGF Chapter 2.

Dhuradhar is written, co-produced, and directed by Aditya Dhar. It is bankrolled by Jyoti Deshpande, and brothers Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under their banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios, respectively. Shashwat Sachdev has composed the excellent music and background score for the film. Shivkumar V. Panicker is the editor and Vikash Nowlakha is the cinematograper.

