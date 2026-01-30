Dhurandhar OTT release: Netflix cuts 10 mins, beeps gaalis from Ranveer Singh's blockbuster? Insider reveals makers did not...

PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for West Bengal's Anandapur fire victims; three arrested
BOLLYWOOD
Netflix dropped Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's blockbuster Dhurandhar, but it left the moviegoers angry, as reportedly, the platform muted swears and few other words, and even cut 10 minute footage.
Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna-starrer Dhurandhar is now streaming on Netflix, but moviegoers are disappointed with it. On January 30, the OTT giant dropped the blockbuster quietly, and soon it garnered attention, but for the wrong reasons. As per several netizens, Netflix has muted swears, Baloch, and even trimmed 10 minutes of the film. A few hours after the OTT platform shared the poster of the OTT release, several netizens shared their disappointment with the cuts and censored version of the film. Several netizens were expecting Netflix to run an uncensored version of the film, like they have streamed other titles before. However, the edited version has left the moviegoers furious.
Netizens demand 'uncut version' from Netflix
Furious netizens expressed their discontent with the OTT giant, and demaded uncut version of the movie. "Damn, was hoping for an uncut version, this has muted the cursed words, same as the theatre one," wrote a netizen. Another netizen asked, "Why is it 9 minutes shorter than the actual length in theatres?" One of the netizens wrote, "Kya faida gaaliya toh abhi bhi mute hi hai." A cybercitizen wrote, "Why mute dialogues? Why censor the movie? Animal was uncensored. Kabir Singh was uncensored. Hollywood nude scenes and violent scenes are uncensored. Whose brilliant idea was to release Dhurandhar on Netflix with this many cuts? How does it make sense, and in what universe? Completely moronic."
Also read: Mardaani 3 Movie Review: Move aside Chulbul Pandey, Singham, cop Rani Mukerji is here to stay, delivers another uncomfortable, but hard-hitting drama
Insider reveals Dhurandhar makers submit film without any cuts
As per a report by Pinkvilla, the makers have delivered an uncut version of Dhurandhar. The portal quoted a source, who said, "Dhurandhar makers submitted a version with no edits or cuts for its Netflix release. The version delivered to the streaming platform fully complies with Netflix’s mandates and requirements." As per the report, Dhurandhar OTT was proposed with no edits or cuts, putting to rest speculation around a “censored” cut on OTT. The source further added, "The production team has gone as per the mandate and requirement of Netflix."
Dhurandhar 2 release
After the blockbuster run of Dhurandhar, grossing over Rs 1200 crore, Dhurandhar will be followed by Dhurandhar 2. The movie will be releasing in cinemas on March 19, 2026.