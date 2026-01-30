FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for West Bengal's Anandapur fire victims; three arrested

Sunetra Pawar set to take oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM tomorrow at 5 pm after demise of NCP chief Ajit Pawar

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav eyes rare feat achieved only by MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Kamaal R Khan granted bail in Oshiwara firing incident, six days after arrest, on personal bond of Rs 25000

Dhurandhar OTT release: Netflix cuts 10 mins, beeps gaalis from Ranveer Singh's blockbuster? Insider reveals makers did not...

All about 'Superjet' SJ-100: HAL's big bet to tap IndiGo, Air India, other Indian airlines, challenge Airbus, Boeing

Who was CJ Roy? Confident group Chairman dies after shooting himself at his office amid ED raids

Ireland star Paul Stirling surpasses Rohit Sharma to become first player to achieve historic T20I record

Salman Alam Khan: A South Asian Filmmaker Shaping Stories across the Globe

Ahead of Budget 2026, India's foreign exchange reaches all time high $709.41 billion, RBI data shows

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for West Bengal's Anandapur fire victims; three arrested

PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for West Bengal's Anandapur fire victim

Dhurandhar OTT release: Netflix cuts 10 mins, beeps gaalis from Ranveer Singh's blockbuster? Insider reveals makers did not...

Dhurandhar OTT release: Furious netizens demand 'uncut version' from Netflix

Salman Alam Khan: A South Asian Filmmaker Shaping Stories across the Globe

Salman Alam Khan: A South Asian Filmmaker Shaping Stories across the Globe

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!

V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!

Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars

AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar OTT release: Netflix cuts 10 mins, beeps gaalis from Ranveer Singh's blockbuster? Insider reveals makers did not...

Netflix dropped Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's blockbuster Dhurandhar, but it left the moviegoers angry, as reportedly, the platform muted swears and few other words, and even cut 10 minute footage.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 30, 2026, 07:12 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhurandhar OTT release: Netflix cuts 10 mins, beeps gaalis from Ranveer Singh's blockbuster? Insider reveals makers did not...
Dhurandhar OTT release
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna-starrer Dhurandhar is now streaming on Netflix, but moviegoers are disappointed with it. On January 30, the OTT giant dropped the blockbuster quietly, and soon it garnered attention, but for the wrong reasons. As per several netizens, Netflix has muted swears, Baloch, and even trimmed 10 minutes of the film. A few hours after the OTT platform shared the poster of the OTT release, several netizens shared their disappointment with the cuts and censored version of the film. Several netizens were expecting Netflix to run an uncensored version of the film, like they have streamed other titles before. However, the edited version has left the moviegoers furious. 

Netizens demand 'uncut version' from Netflix

Furious netizens expressed their discontent with the OTT giant, and demaded uncut version of the movie. "Damn, was hoping for an uncut version, this has muted the cursed words, same as the theatre one," wrote a netizen. Another netizen asked, "Why is it 9 minutes shorter than the actual length in theatres?" One of the netizens wrote, "Kya faida gaaliya toh abhi bhi mute hi hai." A cybercitizen wrote, "Why mute dialogues? Why censor the movie? Animal was uncensored. Kabir Singh was uncensored. Hollywood nude scenes and violent scenes are uncensored. Whose brilliant idea was to release Dhurandhar on Netflix with this many cuts? How does it make sense, and in what universe? Completely moronic."

Also read: Mardaani 3 Movie Review: Move aside Chulbul Pandey, Singham, cop Rani Mukerji is here to stay, delivers another uncomfortable, but hard-hitting drama

Insider reveals Dhurandhar makers submit film without any cuts

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the makers have delivered an uncut version of Dhurandhar. The portal quoted a source, who said, "Dhurandhar makers submitted a version with no edits or cuts for its Netflix release. The version delivered to the streaming platform fully complies with Netflix’s mandates and requirements." As per the report, Dhurandhar OTT was proposed with no edits or cuts, putting to rest speculation around a “censored” cut on OTT. The source further added, "The production team has gone as per the mandate and requirement of Netflix." 

Dhurandhar 2 release

After the blockbuster run of Dhurandhar, grossing over Rs 1200 crore, Dhurandhar will be followed by Dhurandhar 2. The movie will be releasing in cinemas on March 19, 2026. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for West Bengal's Anandapur fire victims; three arrested
PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for West Bengal's Anandapur fire victim
Sunetra Pawar set to take oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM tomorrow at 5 pm after demise of NCP chief Ajit Pawar
Sunetra Pawar to take oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM tomorrow at 5 pm after demis
T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav eyes rare feat achieved only by MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Suryakumar Yadav eyes rare feat achieved only by MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit
Kamaal R Khan granted bail in Oshiwara firing incident, six days after arrest, on personal bond of Rs 25000
Kamaal R Khan granted bail in Oshiwara firing incident, six days after arrest
Dhurandhar OTT release: Netflix cuts 10 mins, beeps gaalis from Ranveer Singh's blockbuster? Insider reveals makers did not...
Dhurandhar OTT release: Furious netizens demand 'uncut version' from Netflix
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!
V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!
Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars
AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights
Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar Plane crash probe update: Black Box recovered; Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as NCP chief, wife Sunetra Pawar, uncle Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel or Dhanajay Munde?
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as next NCP chief?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement