Dhurandhar's OTT release date leaked: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's film to land on Netflix on...

Dhurandhar OTT release date: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller will be released on Netflix after its theatrical run at the box office, and its OTT release date is trending on social media.

Dhurandhar has remained unstoppable at the box office since its release on December 5. Several clips from the film are circulating on social media, and netizens are praising the performances of nearly every lead actor. Now, several online reports are claiming the release date of this mega-blockbuster, along with its deal with the OTT giant. Yes, you read it right!

As per several online reports, Dhurandhar has even broken Pushpa 2's record of the signing amount for OTT by Rs 10 crore. Reportedly, Pushpa 2 sold its OTT rights to Netflix for Rs 275 crore, but Dhurandhar is getting Rs 285 crore, setting a new benchmark.

When is Dhurandhar releasing on OTT?

Apart from this, the release date of Dhurandhar is also a talking point on the internet. As per social media, the Ranveer Singh-starrer is all set to land on Netflix on January 30.

Meanwhile, the Aditya Dhar directorial has churned out Rs 25.5 crore on the 13th day of its release, taking its total nett collection to Rs 437.25 crore. Its overseas collections, after 13 days, stand at Rs 150 crore.