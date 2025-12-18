Geetali Gupta CLAT 2026 topper in disbelief after seeing her result, cries tears of joy, raw reaction wins internet's heart, WATCH
MAJOR trouble for Shilpa Shetty! Income Tax raid at actor's residence due to..., here's what we know
Ishan Kishan breaks MS Dhoni's world record, surpasses Sanju Samson to become first player in history to achieve rare T20 feat
FACT CHECK: Did Shilpa Shetty's Mumbai home get raided? Actress breaks silence on alleged Rs 60 crore fraud case: 'My name continues to be...'
Sachin Tendulkar had his 2011 World Cup, can Virat Kohli get 2027? Team India asked to recreate MS Dhoni-led magic
‘Jahannum main jaye’: Giriraj Singh’s shocking statement to woman defending Nitish Kumar over Hijab row lands him in trouble, what happened?
BIG blow to IHFL, ED major crackdown on dubious loans, FIR registered against Sameer Gehlaut in Rs 10000 crore fraud case
Dhurandhar's OTT release date leaked: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's film to land on Netflix on...
Who is Ubaidullah Rajput? Pakistani Kabaddi player faces backlash after playing for Team India in Bahrain
Who is Shashwat Sharma? IIM alumnus to lead Sunil Mittal's Rs 997000 crore company, he previously worked at...
BOLLYWOOD
Dhurandhar OTT release date: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller will be released on Netflix after its theatrical run at the box office, and its OTT release date is trending on social media.
Dhurandhar has remained unstoppable at the box office since its release on December 5. Several clips from the film are circulating on social media, and netizens are praising the performances of nearly every lead actor. Now, several online reports are claiming the release date of this mega-blockbuster, along with its deal with the OTT giant. Yes, you read it right!
As per several online reports, Dhurandhar has even broken Pushpa 2's record of the signing amount for OTT by Rs 10 crore. Reportedly, Pushpa 2 sold its OTT rights to Netflix for Rs 275 crore, but Dhurandhar is getting Rs 285 crore, setting a new benchmark.
#Dhurandhar OTT Rights SOLD for Rs 285 Cr— Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) December 17, 2025
As per sources , Dhurandhar has sold its OTT rights for a massive Rs 285 Cr, setting a new benchmark on Netflix.
For comparison, Pushpa 2 reportedly sold its OTT rights to Netflix for around Rs 275 Cr — which was considered a record at… pic.twitter.com/0DRK5aOUyJ
Apart from this, the release date of Dhurandhar is also a talking point on the internet. As per social media, the Ranveer Singh-starrer is all set to land on Netflix on January 30.
Meanwhile, the Aditya Dhar directorial has churned out Rs 25.5 crore on the 13th day of its release, taking its total nett collection to Rs 437.25 crore. Its overseas collections, after 13 days, stand at Rs 150 crore.