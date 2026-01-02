FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bengali film industry urges Kolkata Police to take legal action against social media harassment, details inside

Dhurandhar: Offensive words muted in revised version of Ranveer Singh's blockbuster after objection from Baloch community

A 6.5 earthquake hits Mexico during President Claudia Sheinbaum’s briefing, WATCH video

'Just 4–5 failed innings?': Yograj Singh slams selectors over Shubman Gill's T20 World Cup omission, invokes 1983 World Cup legend

Zubeen Garg's wife Garima Garg announces trust in singer's memory to 'safeguard his dreams, creative legacy, ideals'

Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan as Dhurandhar overtakes Pathaan to become highest-grossing Bollywood film in North America

It's official! Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan Vadra announces engagement to Aviva Baig with throwback photo; Check post

After Dhurandhar's blockbuster success, this Ranveer Singh film to re-release in theatres; not 83, Padmaavat, Simmba, Gully Boy

'Right people to carry...': Ben Stokes backs Brendon McCullum to continue as England coach after Ashes defeat

Swiss ski resort bar fire cause REVEALED: Local official says tragedy occurred due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bengali film industry urges Kolkata Police to take legal action against social media harassment, details inside

Bengali film industry seeks police action against social media harassment

Dhurandhar: Offensive words muted in revised version of Ranveer Singh's blockbuster after objection from Baloch community

Dhurandhar: Offensive words muted in revised version of Ranveer Singh film

'Just 4–5 failed innings?': Yograj Singh slams selectors over Shubman Gill's T20 World Cup omission, invokes 1983 World Cup legend

Yograj Singh slams selectors over Shubman Gill's T20 World Cup omission

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look at her net worth

Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look

Simar Bhatia, Aman Indra Kumar, Yashvardhan Ahuja: Meet newcomers of 2026 and know about their upcoming debut films

Simar Bhatia, Aman Indra Kumar, Yashvardhan Ahuja: Meet newcomers of 2026 and kn

Meet Rajeev Siddhartha: Kriti Kulhari's boyfriend, has worked with actress in..., shared screen space with Bobby Deol, Arshad Warsi in...

Meet Rajeev Siddhartha: Kriti Kulhari's boyfriend, has worked with actress in...

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar: Offensive words muted in revised version of Ranveer Singh's blockbuster after objection from Baloch community

Some members from the Baloch community had reportedly approached Gujarat High Court last week to seek action "against the film for alleged hate speech targeting them." The makers were then asked to mute the word 'Baloch' at the instances where it could be perceived as offensive.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 02, 2026, 11:38 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dhurandhar: Offensive words muted in revised version of Ranveer Singh's blockbuster after objection from Baloch community
Dhurandhar new version
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, one of Hindi cinema's biggest blockbusters with the net domestic earnings of over Rs 700 crore in India, is now showing with a dialogue and some words being muted. Aditya Dhar Films decided to make the changes on their own and there was no directive from the Information and Broadcasting ministry, officials told PTI. 

The filmmakers, they said, approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with the changes, which include muting the dialogue with words 'Baloch' and 'intelligence', found to be offensive to certain communities. The changes were made under Rule 31 of the Cinematograph Act, which allows producers to edit an already certified movie provided it does not change the larger meaning of the scene. 

In one of the scenes in the movie, Sanjay Dutt's character of Pakistani cop SP Chaudhary Aslam says, "Magarmachh pe bharosa kar sakte hai, par Baloch pe nahi (You can trust a crocodile, but not a Baloch)." As per an India Today report, some members from the Baloch community had approached Gujarat High Court last week with this line as one of the evidences, to seek action "against the film for alleged hate speech targeting them." The makers were then asked to mute the word 'Baloch' at the instances where it could be perceived as offensive. 

Dhurandhar has earned over Rs 1100 crore at the global box office and has been on a sensational record-breaking run since its release on December 5. The spy thriller, which also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Rakesh Bedi, and R Madhavan in key roles, has also ignited a massive social-media frenzy, driven by thunderous audience reactions and viral reels.

The Aditya Dhar directorial will be followed by his sequel, Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge, slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026. It is headed for a high-stakes box offce clash with Yash’s pan-India gangster saga Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi. Adding to the crowded release slate, the action drama Dacoit, featuring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap, is also set to arrive on the same day.

READ | Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan as Dhurandhar overtakes Pathaan to become highest-grossing Bollywood film in North America

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bengali film industry urges Kolkata Police to take legal action against social media harassment, details inside
Bengali film industry seeks police action against social media harassment
Dhurandhar: Offensive words muted in revised version of Ranveer Singh's blockbuster after objection from Baloch community
Dhurandhar: Offensive words muted in revised version of Ranveer Singh film
A 6.5 earthquake hits Mexico during President Claudia Sheinbaum’s briefing, WATCH video
A 6.5 earthquake hits Mexico during President Claudia Sheinbaum’s briefing, WAT
'Just 4–5 failed innings?': Yograj Singh slams selectors over Shubman Gill's T20 World Cup omission, invokes 1983 World Cup legend
Yograj Singh slams selectors over Shubman Gill's T20 World Cup omission
Zubeen Garg's wife Garima Garg announces trust in singer's memory to 'safeguard his dreams, creative legacy, ideals'
Zubeen Garg's wife Garima Garg announces trust in late singer's memory
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look at her net worth
Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look
Simar Bhatia, Aman Indra Kumar, Yashvardhan Ahuja: Meet newcomers of 2026 and know about their upcoming debut films
Simar Bhatia, Aman Indra Kumar, Yashvardhan Ahuja: Meet newcomers of 2026 and kn
Meet Rajeev Siddhartha: Kriti Kulhari's boyfriend, has worked with actress in..., shared screen space with Bobby Deol, Arshad Warsi in...
Meet Rajeev Siddhartha: Kriti Kulhari's boyfriend, has worked with actress in...
New Kia Seltos Launched in India: Check price, features, specs, variants, more
New Kia Seltos Launched in India: Check price, features, specs, variants, more
Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, prioritising Bollywood over Punjabi cinema, Allu Arjun-Diljit Dosanjh collab
Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement