Dhurandhar: Offensive words muted in revised version of Ranveer Singh's blockbuster after objection from Baloch community

Some members from the Baloch community had reportedly approached Gujarat High Court last week to seek action "against the film for alleged hate speech targeting them." The makers were then asked to mute the word 'Baloch' at the instances where it could be perceived as offensive.

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, one of Hindi cinema's biggest blockbusters with the net domestic earnings of over Rs 700 crore in India, is now showing with a dialogue and some words being muted. Aditya Dhar Films decided to make the changes on their own and there was no directive from the Information and Broadcasting ministry, officials told PTI.

The filmmakers, they said, approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with the changes, which include muting the dialogue with words 'Baloch' and 'intelligence', found to be offensive to certain communities. The changes were made under Rule 31 of the Cinematograph Act, which allows producers to edit an already certified movie provided it does not change the larger meaning of the scene.

In one of the scenes in the movie, Sanjay Dutt's character of Pakistani cop SP Chaudhary Aslam says, "Magarmachh pe bharosa kar sakte hai, par Baloch pe nahi (You can trust a crocodile, but not a Baloch)." As per an India Today report, some members from the Baloch community had approached Gujarat High Court last week with this line as one of the evidences, to seek action "against the film for alleged hate speech targeting them." The makers were then asked to mute the word 'Baloch' at the instances where it could be perceived as offensive.

Dhurandhar has earned over Rs 1100 crore at the global box office and has been on a sensational record-breaking run since its release on December 5. The spy thriller, which also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Rakesh Bedi, and R Madhavan in key roles, has also ignited a massive social-media frenzy, driven by thunderous audience reactions and viral reels.

The Aditya Dhar directorial will be followed by his sequel, Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge, slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026. It is headed for a high-stakes box offce clash with Yash’s pan-India gangster saga Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi. Adding to the crowded release slate, the action drama Dacoit, featuring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap, is also set to arrive on the same day.

READ | Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan as Dhurandhar overtakes Pathaan to become highest-grossing Bollywood film in North America