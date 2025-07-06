Dhurandhar: Netizens call Ranveer Singh's film 'Animal 240p wala', internet say he is 'copying Ranbir Kapoor'

As soon as Dhurandhar's first look was dropped, a section of netizens compared Ranveer Singh's carnage mode with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, and some even called his character an 'extension of Alauddin Khalji. '

On Ranveer Singh's 40th birthday, his fans and moviegoers got a glimpse of the much-awaited spy action thriller, Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film marks Ranveer's comeback, a redemption from his past few duds (read: 83', Cirkus, Jayeshbhai Jordaar). On Sunday, the makers of Dhurandhar dropped the teaser of the film, introducing the world of Dhurandhar, his allies, and enemies. Ranveer is looking like a beast, who is ready to unleash his wrath and give it all in this film. His fans have loved the massy avatar of Singh and the way he's been presented. The teaser has already created an impact. However, there is a section of netizens who have compared Dhurandhar with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

Netizens call Dhurandhar, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal 240p

Several netizens have dropped their reactions to Dhurandhar, citing the similarity between Animal and Dhurandhar. The massy presentation, action sequences, and bloodbath in Dhurandhar is being called 'inspired' from Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster. A netizen wrote, "#RanveerSingh is copying RK’s every move, staying away from social media, grew his hair, playing a Punjabi character, doing raw brutal action yet he can’t match even 1% of Animal."

Another netizen called Ranveer's Dhurandhar, an extension of his Padmaavat character, Allahuddin Khilji. "#RanveerSingh is back and how! What a crazy teaser. His look from #Dhurandhar instantly reminds me of his iconic portrayal of Alauddin Khilji, carrying the same wild and raw intensity. Can already sense a powerhouse performance loading." One of the netizens dropped a collage of Animal, with Dhurandhar and Baby John, and wrote, "He set the bar so high. Ranbir Goat Kapoor"

Ranbir to Ranvir: mere jaisa get up kar ky tu Animal dikh tou sakta hai ... par ban nahi skta. #DhurandharTeaser #RanvirSingh #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/wdrDmREP1t — Devanshi (@DevanshiTweet) July 6, 2025

Like if you think this is cheap 240p Copy of Animal. https://t.co/UhTCh8BFiz — RK(@rksbunny) July 6, 2025

Another common factor between Animal and Dhurandhar

A common link between Animal and Dhurandhar is the release month. Ranbir Kapoor's film was released on December 1, 2023. Whereas, Dhurandhar will be released on December 5, 2025. A year ago, on the same date, Pushpa 2 was released, creating havoc in the film industry. Dhurandhar will be clashing with Prabhas' The Raja Saab, and Shahid Kapoor's untitled love story. It will be interesting to see how Dhurandhar will perform in this epic clash.