Dhurandhar movie review: Despite long runtime, Ghayal Ranveer Singh makes Ghatak comeback, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal are scene-stealers, NOT FOR WEAK HEARTS

Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal engross us deep into the Pakistan mafia, underworld and geopolitics, which is time-consuming, but develops into a gut-wrenching action drama that is certainly not everyone's cup of tea.

Director: Aditya Dhar

Star cast: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi

Runtime: 3hr 32mins

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3.5 stars

Indian intelligence bureau chief Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan) heads a special mission, Dhurandhar, in which his asset, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, is sent to Pakistan to infiltrate deep into enemy territory and break the gang's and geopolitics' connection that serves as an anchor for the ISI in carrying out attacks. How Hamza wins the brutal overlord Rehman Dakait's (Akshaye Khanna) trust and eliminates the threats within is the crux of Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar, which opens in cinemas on December 5, is an important film, not only for the box office but also for its hero, Ranveer Singh. This movie marks Singh's comeback as a lead after 2022's debacle, Cirkus. Of course, he appeared in an extended cameo in Singham Again (2024), which couldn't be counted as his film. Writer-director Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike, Article 370) helms his second directorial, another spy-espionage action drama, and this time he decides to take the brutal route in this genre. First things first, Dhurandhar puts Ranveer Singh back on the map. The Ghayal actor makes a Ghatak comeback in a film that is stretched, overlong, but engrossing and gut-wrenching.

The story spans a decade, starting in 1999. Aditya seemingly wove real-life tragic events into the narrative. The movie begins with the 1999 Kandhar hijack, with Ajay Sanyal (based on Ajit Doval) negotiating with Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists to save 160 hostages. Then the 2002 tragic Parliament attack leaves India terrified and hurt. Ajay pushes the government to approve his mission, Dhurandhar, to give a befitting reply to ISI. Hamza enters Pakistan via Afghanistan and soon joins Rehman Dakait's gang. Over the years, Hamza made some mistakes, like handing an AK-47 to Ajmal Kasab, who fired it during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. But Hamza successfully creates a huge void in the gang, shaking the ISI to its core, and setting the stage for the second instalment.

(Spoilers ahead) The film is divided into two parts, with the second instalment releasing in March 2026. Also, Ranveer ain't playing Major Mohit Sharma.

Speaking about the performance, Ranveer Singh makes a solid comeback. He owns each frame. Unlike his firebrand, over-energetic persona, he underplays his emotions and gives out a subtle, controlled performance, especially in the first half, where he's required to play underdog. He unleashes his wrath in the second half and gives out his best moments. Among the talented ensemble, Akshaye Khanna shines out. He's convincingly evil, brutal, and stone-hearted ba***rd that shows no mercy. Arjun Rampal also lends tremendous support to the film. He and Khanna give out the most brutal moments in the movie. Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan are passable, due to their limited character scope and screentime. Debutant Sara Arjun shows good potential. Despite the age gap, she displays great confidence in romantic moments with Singh. Rakesh Bedi leaves a mark as the cunning politician.

Now let's jot down the shortcomings. Dhurandhar could have been the best movie of 2025, but it is let down by a stretched narrative. The 10-year storyline is divided into eight chapters, which ultimately test your patience, and sometimes it's difficult to hold your attention. Dhurandhar Part One is mostly world-building, with the introduction of too many characters, which might leave you overwhelmed. You'll have to pay close attention to know the connections. The songs are sadly mood-killers. Removing 2-3 songs could have shortened the film by 10-12 minutes. The climax takes too long to establish, and you might feel restless by then. The action and violence are a plus point, but someone who doesn't like too much gore or blood, it's the second biggest drawback. Dhurandhar is certainly not for weak hearts, for sure.

Overall, Dhurandhar is enjoyable, and it will work at the box office. Watch it with patience. See this film from Hamza's POV, and you'll be engrossed in his journey to enemies from their territory.