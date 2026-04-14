'Dhurandhar Monday ko baith jaayegi': Kunal Kohli reveals nobody in Bollywood supported Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar film

Kunal Kohli shared that "biggest directors" in Bollywood wanted Dhurandhar to flop at the box office. He also added that the film industry didn't even expect Sunny Deol-led Border 2 to succeed. The two-part Dhurandhar saga has become the first Indian franchise to earn Rs 3000 crore globally.

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's two-part Dhurandhar saga has become the first franchise in the history of Indian cinema to earn Rs 3000 crore worldwide. While the first part Dhurandhar that released in December 2025 grossed Rs 1300 crore, its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge minted Rs 1700 crore after it hit theatres in March 2026. However, filmmaker Kunal Kohli has now made a shocking revelation that "biggest directors" in Bollywood wanted Dhurandhar to flop at the box office.

Talking to Indian Express Screen, the Fanaa director said, "Even when the industry doesn’t support a film, the film still works. Nobody supported Dhurandhar. The biggest directors I spoke to phone, they said, 'Monday ko baith jayegi.' Monday ko aur chal gayi." He shared that industry didn't even expect Sunny Deol-led Border 2 to succeed as he added, "Nobody supported Border 2. People said second week mei thoda baith gayi. It’s done Rs 300 crore plus! What are you saying! That’s a blockbuster. End of discussion. It doesn’t matter if the industry supports you or not."

Kunal stated that people in the industry had the same reaction to his 2004 romantic comedy Hum Tum starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji. "It was exactly the same two decades ago. Hum Tum had a preview show on Thursday night. Adi (Aditya Chopra, producer) told me not to go because the industry people going for it wouldn't get the film. But I still went for it, and the people there didn't like the film. I was so depressed I called up Adi. He said, 'I asked you to not go because I know it's not their type of film.' So, 99% of the people in the industry don’t want you to succeed", the filmmaker said.

Kohli, whose directorial debut Mujhse Dosti Karoge! featuring Rakesh Roshan's son Hrithik Roshan flopped, shared how the senior Roshan was the first one to inform him that Hum Tum had turned out to be a hit. "It took time for the film to settle down and get accepted. On Monday at 1 pm, Adi, I, and Rani were sitting in the office, still wondering if it’s going to drop or hold on Monday. Mr. Rakesh Roshan called me and said, 'Kunal, your film is houseful in the 12:30 pm show on Monday in Indore! The biggest of big films fail to do that. Congratulations, your film is a big hit'," Kunal concluded.

Coming back to the Dhurandhar duology, both the films took social media by storm with endless debates, roaring audience reactions, viral reels, and countless meme-worthy moments. Despite a combined runtime stretching over seven and a half hours, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge struck a chord with viewers, winning hearts with their gripping storytelling, standout performances, excellent music, and pitch-perfect casting. Apart from Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar films also featured Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, and Gaurav Gera in primary roles.

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