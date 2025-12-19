Dhurandhar mania in Pakistan: Ranveer Singh film beats Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, Rajinikanth's 2.0 to become most pirated Indian movie

The very fact that Dhurandhar has gone on to become the most pirated film to date only shows that the ISI has failed to control the situation, and all attempts to blackout the Aditya Dhar directorial have fallen flat.

The ban on Dhurandhar by Pakistan and some Gulf nations has not affected its run at the box office. Helmed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, the spy thriller has already grossed over Rs 700 crore worldwide and is showing no signs of slowing down, but the ISI has a major problem back in Pakistan.

The movie, which deals with the 1999 Kandahar hijacking, Mumbai 26/11 attacks and also the Lyari gang wars, has not gone down well with the Pakistan establishment, and all attempts have been made to block it. However, the ISI has completely lost control over the digital space and attempts at a blackout have failed miserably. At least 2 million illegal downloads of the film have been reported in Pakistan in just two weeks. It has gone on to become the most pirated movie in Pakistan, beating Rajinikanth's 2018 sci-fi action drama 2.0 and Shah Rukh Khan's 2017 crime drama Raees.

The ban in Pakistan may have cost the movie makers Rs 50-60 crore, but the message about Pakistan being a complete terror state has been sent across Pakistan. Although it makes no difference to the Pakistanis about what their country is, it is a psychological win for India, which has managed to spread the message despite the movie being banned.

The Pakistanis are in particular upset about the portrayal of Lyari. The establishment is so desperate to counter this narrative that it has decided to fast-track a film about Lyari showing the place in a good light. "Indian movie Dhurandhar is yet another example of negative propaganda by the Indian film industry against Pakistan, especially targeting Lyari. Lyari is not violence -- it is culture, peace, talent, and resilience. Next month, Mera Lyari will release, showing the true face of Lyari: peace, prosperity, and pride. #MeraLyari," Sindh's Senior Provincial Minister for Information, Sharjeel Inam Memon said on X.

The ISI, despite monitoring the Dhurandhar leaks, has completely failed to take control. Torrents and piracy links are all over the internet, which are being used to download the movie. The Dark Web experts in the country are using the servers in Sri Lanka, Nepal and Malaysia to ensure that the Pakistanis are able to download the Ranveer Singh-starrer illegally and watch it. Pakistanis are downloading the Aditya Dhar directorial through Telegram channels, underground streams and also the VPN.

The very fact that it has gone on to become the most pirated film to date only shows that the ISI has failed to control the situation, and all attempts to blackout the movie have fallen flat. Officials say that this surge in the number of downloads indicates the curiosity that the people in Pakistan have about the movie.

While some may not agree with the narrative of Dhurandhar, many are appreciative of the performances of the entire case in the film. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the spy thriller also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Saumya Tandon among others. Many Pakistanis are creating reels and memes related to the Aditya Dhar film on social media.

The social media accounts linked to both the ISI and ISPR have been using smaller clips in the movie to mock the narrative India has set. They are trying to pass off the content with false narratives against India. The agencies say that there are attempts by the ISI-linked social media handles to manipulate the content to suit the local narrative.

Experts say that the manner in which Mera Lyari is being fast-tracked for a January release and the way in which the ISI is desperately trying to block out the film suggest that the Pakistanis are on the defensive. The fact that the curiosity around the film is growing with each passing day and the rate at which it is being illegally downloaded only shows that the ISI has failed in its actions, the expert also points out.

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has also filed a legal challenge in a Karachi court questioning the images of the late Benazir Bhutto being used. The petition seeks an FIR against the cast and crew of Dhurandhar for using the photos of the former Pakistani Prime Minister without permission and falsely portraying the party’s position on terrorism. "Dhurandhar has disgracefully attempted to portray the PPP as sympathetic to terrorists", Pakistan People's Party spokesperson Sumeta Afzal Syed wrote on X.

In Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh plays an Indian intelligence asset Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who adopts the alias Hamza Ali Mazari to infiltrate underworld don Rehman Dakait's gang in Karachi's Lyari to dismantle the nexus between gangsters, terrororist, politicians, and businessmen in Pakistan. Arjun Rampal plays an ISI officer Major Iqbal, whereas Akshaye Khanna portrays Dakait.

READ | Dhurandhar box office collection day 14: Ranveer Singh film zooms past Rs 700 crore; beats Chhaava, Animal, Jawan in second week