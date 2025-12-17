FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar makes history, becomes first Bollywood film to have its entire soundtrack listed on Spotify Global Top 200 chart

With Dhurandhar, Shashwat Sachdev delivers a soundtrack that functions at scale — spanning cinematic score-driven compositions, contemporary hip-hop-influenced tracks, and emotionally led songs — while operating as a cohesive musical body.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 04:52 PM IST

Dhurandhar has delivered a landmark moment for Indian film music, emerging as the first Bollywood film to have every track from its soundtrack chart simultaneously within the Spotify Global Top 200 ecosystem, alongside a complete national chart sweep in India. Composed and produced by Shashwat Sachdev, the album has recorded one of the most comprehensive and rare chart performances by a Hindi film soundtrack to date.

On Spotify India, all 11 tracks from the album are currently charting inside the Top 200, making Dhurandhar the first Indian film album to place 11 out of 11 songs on the chart at the same time. The title track stands at #3, with Ishq Jalakar – Karvaan at #5 and Gehra Hua at #7, while the remaining tracks continue to hold strong positions across the chart — reflecting sustained listener engagement across the full album rather than isolated singles.

The album’s impact extends well beyond India. Dhurandhar debuted at #2 on Spotify’s Global Top Albums chart and at #5 on Spotify’s US Top Albums chart, underscoring the soundtrack’s international reach and its crossover appeal among global listeners. These rankings place Dhurandhar among the highest-debuting Indian film albums on Spotify worldwide.

On Apple Music India, Dhurandhar has secured the #1 album position, with tracks from the soundtrack simultaneously dominating individual song charts. The performance highlights a rare convergence of album listening and song-level discovery across platforms.

With Dhurandhar, Shashwat Sachdev delivers a soundtrack that functions at scale — spanning cinematic score-driven compositions, contemporary hip-hop-influenced tracks, and emotionally led songs — while operating as a cohesive musical body. The wide chart spread reflects the album’s sonic range and its ability to connect with diverse audiences.

Reacting to the achievement, the composer, super producer Shashwat Sachdev states, "I never imagined this album as a chase for numbers. Dhurandhar was made slowly, with trust, friendship, and a lot of love for the music itself. To see all eleven tracks finding a place on the charts and a few of them living at the very top is deeply humbling. This belongs to every artist, musician, engineer, and collaborator who gave a piece of their soul to these songs. I’m grateful beyond words, and I’m just happy the music found its people."

This success follows Sachdev’s recent work on The Ba****ds of Bollywood and further strengthens his position as one of the few Indian composers whose film music consistently translates into global streaming performance, marking Dhurandhar as a defining milestone for Bollywood music on the world stage.

