Dhurandhar LEAKED! Ranveer Singh plays Major Mohit Sharma? 4 minute post-credit scene reveals..., crucial details out

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna-starrer Dhurandhar is cleared from CBFC, and the crucial details of the movie are out. Read on to know more.

Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar has finally been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Tuesday, allowing it to release this Friday. The movie, starring Ranveer Singh, has been surrounded by controversy for a week after the parents of the late Major Mohit Sharma approached the court, alleging that the story was based on their son. But after reviewing the film again, the CBFC said it found no connection between the plot and the late officer. The certification also revealed the movie’s storyline, helping put the rumours to rest. The CBFC has given Dhurandhar an ‘A’ certificate and approved a runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes, making it the longest Indian movie released in nearly 20 years, and among the longest action films in Bollywood.

What the Dhurandhar synopsis says

The summary describes the film as being set around the IC-814 plane hijacking in 1999 and the 2001 Parliament attack. The story follows Ajay Sanyal, the Intelligence Bureau chief, who plans a bold and risky operation to break a dangerous terrorist network operating in Pakistan. To carry out the mission, he selects a 20-year-old boy from Punjab, who is in prison for a revenge crime. Seeing the boy’s intensity and potential, Sanyal decides to train him into an undercover weapon capable of entering and surviving Karachi’s criminal underworld.

Is Ranveer Singh playing Major Mohit Sharma?

The trailer already shows that the film takes place in Lyari, Pakistan, known for heavy gang activity during the early 2000s. The cast also includes real-life figures like gangster Rehman Dakait and Karachi officer Chaudhary Aslam, played by Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt. The synopsis confirms that Ranveer’s character, Hamza, is not an Army officer, but an Intelligence Bureau-trained spy shaped for the mission by Madhavan’s character.

Post-credits scene of Dhurandhar

The certification also mentions a four-minute post-credits scene. Sources say this segment acts like a teaser for Dhurandhar Part 2, picking up from where the first movie concludes. Dhurandhar also features Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. The film will hit 5000 screens across India on 5 December and is expected to be one of the biggest Hindi releases of 2025.