BOLLYWOOD

'Dhurandhar ki script PM Narendra Modi ne...': Pakistani journalist's claims on Ranveer Singh's blockbuster leave netizens in splits | Viral video

Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna-starrer Dhurandhar is a certified, refusing to slow down. The movie has grossed Rs 300 crore worldwide in its first week, and till Avatar Fire and Ash (December 19), the movie will enjoy a free run at the box office. The spy espionage thriller is in a rampage mode, despite a few mixed reviews and limited release across the globe. 

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 12, 2025, 06:32 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Dhurandhar ki script PM Narendra Modi ne...': Pakistani journalist's claims on Ranveer Singh's blockbuster leave netizens in splits | Viral video
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna-starrer Dhurandhar is a certified, refusing to slow down. The movie has grossed Rs 300 crore worldwide in its first week, and till Avatar Fire and Ash (December 19), the movie will enjoy a free run at the box office. The spy espionage thriller is in a rampage mode, despite a few mixed reviews and limited release across the globe. 

Also read: Dhurandhar suffers major loss, Ranveer Singh's film BANNED in these 6 countries due to..: 'There were apprehensions that...'

Was Durandhar approved by PM Narendra Modi?

As expected, Dhurandhar was bound to have criticism from Pakistan, but their journalists have gone ahead of our expectations. In a chat show hosted by Naeem Hanif, he went on to slam Dhurandhar and also claimed that the movie's script was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. Naeem, along with another popular anchor, Mubasher Lucman, discussed Aditya Dhar's blockbuster directorial and asked why Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif isn't providing money to support them in producing a movie that will counter 'India's propaganda'. Naeem said, "Yaha pe meri information hai. Jis film ki baat kar rahe hai Lyari wali (Dhurandhar), uski script Narendra Modi ne khud approve ki hai." 

Watch the viral clip 

Netizens reactions to Pakistani claims

This clip went viral in no time, with netizens going into splits and slamming the thought process of Pakistani news anchors. "Never that one movie, just one movie can create so much havoc and put the entire lefty ecosystem and Pakistan on the gas burner simultaneously. Kudos to @AdityaDharFilms," wrote a netizen. Another netizen joked, "I second that also heard Modi ji was planning to act too, most probably Ranveer’s role." One of the netizens wrote, "It's so disgusting, their mentality, and I really believe it's the average Pakistani mentality of having Hindu s*x slaves....and it just breaks my heart thinking about Hindu girls in Pakistan have suffered so much and will keep suffering because of this qaum! Our ancestors survived this." 

Dhurandhar box office collection

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar justified its title, and gave smashing week one numbers. In seven days, the film earned Rs 313 crore worldwide, and the movie is expected to cross Rs 400 crore mark worldwide in the second week. 

