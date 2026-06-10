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'Dhurandhar ke time kahan the': Netizens ask Shah Rukh Khan after he hails 'Sigma girl' Alia Bhatt, 'Lord' Bobby Deol in Alpha teaser

Netizens are questioning Shah Rukh Khan's silence on Dhurandhar after he shared his support for Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor-starrer Alpha. The seventh installment in YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2, Alpha releases on July 3.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 10, 2026, 05:12 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

'Dhurandhar ke time kahan the': Netizens ask Shah Rukh Khan after he hails 'Sigma girl' Alia Bhatt, 'Lord' Bobby Deol in Alpha teaser
Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt in Alpha
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Soon after the teaser of the much-anticipated action thriller Alpha was unveiled, Shah Rukh Khan gave a special shoutout to Alia Bhatt and the film’s entire team. A key pillar of the YRF Spy Universe through his role as Pathaan, SRK lauded 'Sigma girl' Alia's high-octane action avatar, praised 'Lord' Bobby Deol’s menacing turn as the antagonist, and congratulated director Shiv Rawail on the project. Alpha marks the seventh chapter in the YRF Spy Universe, following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2.

Shah Rukh Khan gives shoutout to Team Alpha

Sharing the teaser on his social media handles, Shah Rukh wrote, "Well done Alia, in years from breaking hearts and now to breaking bones your skill set keeps expanding.  May Alpha win hearts and still leave some villains standing for the sequel. Go get them Sigma girl! Lord Bobby...you are so good when you are bad!!! Big hug. And all the best to Shiv and his team."

Netizens question SRK's silence on Dhurandhar

However, several users on X flooded the comments section of his post, questioning why he had not extended similar praise to Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's blockbuster Dhurandhar duology. One netizen wrote, "Sir, Dhurandhar was also released a few months back. Where were you?", while another added, "awwww! so sweet daddy srk. But no one gonna watch the sick old YRF spy universe after Dhurandhar. YRF can be a crybaby." "Didn't see any comment  of that sort coming up pre- Dhrurandhar release! Wre you awestruck or jealous?", questioned another X user. One comment read, "Did not see any of your post or support for Dhurandhar for any event, be it trailer, release or success."

About Alpha: Cast details and release date

Produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, with Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor also featuring in pivotal parts. The film is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously directed the Netflix OTT series The Railway Men for YRF Entertainment. Alpha will arrive in theatres on July 3, 2026.

Shah Rukh Khan returns to cinemas as King

Meanwhile, King Khan will be seen next in the action thrille King, for which he is reuniting with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. The star-studded ensemble consists of Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, and others. King is slated to release on December 24, 2026.

READ | Legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja dies at 84, CM Vijay pays homage to late director at his home, announces state honours

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