'Dhurandhar is now confirmed flop': Ranveer Singh slammed for 'mocking' Rishab Shetty's Kantara act, calling Chavundi Daiva 'female ghost' | Viral video

Ranveer Singh is facing immense backlash for his poor imitation of Rishab Shetty's scene in Kantara Chapter 1 and calling Chavundi Daiva 'female ghost.' Netizens are even targeting his upcoming release Dhurandhar, which will hit theatres on December 5.

Ranveer Singh and Rishab Shetty attended the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India in Goa on November 28. One of the videos from the event has landed Ranveer in controversy on social media, in which he is seen imitating Rishab's performance in the 2025 mythological pan-India blockbuster Kantara Chapter 1.

When Ranveer was on stage, he praised Rishab's performance in the film. In the clip, Ranveer can be heard saying, "I watched Kantara Chapter 1 in theatres, and Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost (Chavundi Daiva) gets inside your body, that shot was amazing." With crossed eyes and tongue out, the Gully Boy actor then imitated the scene and left Rishab in splits. "Anybody here want to see me in Kantara 3? Tell this guy", Singh further joked and pointed at Shetty.

As this video has now gone viral on social media, netizens have dubbed it "insensitive" and "disrespectful." A user on X wrote, "Ranveer's reaction to the Kantara scene really felt unnecessary and disrespectful", while another added, "How can actors lack basic understanding of what should and shouldn’t be said? It is extremely disrespectful for people from the South that their goddess is being referred to as a female ghost." "Ghost? He should have been more careful with his words — this is extremely tone-deaf", read another comment.

Another X user even slammed Rishab Shetty and added, "Ranveer Singh is a complete clown, and what’s worse is Rishab Shetty just sitting there laughing. Someone’s making fun out of something sacred right in front of him, and he doesn’t even care enough to call it out." Referring to Ranveer's upcoming release Dhurandhar, some comments even read, "Dhurandhar is now confirmed flop." A netizen wrote "Aditya Dhar & Dhurandhar team, when you work with Ranveer Singh, please care to handle this man's actions until the release. If this goes viral enough, your movie is screwed atleast in some region. You can feel the wrong in this video just by the faces of audience behind Rishab."

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action thriller Dhurandhar is slated to release in cinemas worldwide next Friday on December 5. Apart from Ranveer Singh, it also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. The much awaited film is bankrolled by Jyoti Deshpande, and the brothers Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under their banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

