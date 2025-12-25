FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'Dhurandhar is a nightmare for...': Ram Gopal Varma EXPOSES filmmakers, says they're ignoring success of Ranveer Singh's film: 'Dog won’t go away...'

Ram Gopal Varma continued praising Aditya Dhar's blockbuster directorial Dhurandhar, and also exposed the hypocrisy of filmmakers over the success of Ranveer Singh-starrer.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 25, 2025, 04:49 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Dhurandhar is a nightmare for...': Ram Gopal Varma EXPOSES filmmakers, says they're ignoring success of Ranveer Singh's film: 'Dog won’t go away...'
Ram Gopal Varma, Dhurandhar poster
As Dhurandhar will soon cross Rs 1000 crore worldwide, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma continued praising Ranveer Singh-starrer, and also exposed the hypocrisy of the Indian filmmakers. Without naming anyone, the Satya director affirmed that even the biggest visionary directors are silent on the business of Dhurandhar, assuming it to be a nightmare. On X, RGV shared a long tweet, calling Dhurandhar a 'horror film' for delusional filmmakers who served masala entertainers that were limited to serving mindless action and hero-worshipping. 

The Sarkar director went on to say that Dhurandhar is the most debated and discussed film in the past 50 years, and wrote, "Whenever a path-breaking and monstrous hit like #dhurandhar comes, the industry people will wish to ignore it because they will feel threatened by it due to their inability to match its standards ..So they will think of it as a nightmare, which will vanish when they wake up in their own films. This is even more true of all the so-called pan-India biggies, which are right now under various stages of production. They were all written and mounted, modelled on the films made before #dhurandhar, which is the exact opposite of what they all believed would work. What’s even more worrisome is that #dhurandhar, apart from being an omega hit, is also the most discussed film since the last 50 years." 

Calling out the filmmakers' ignorant behaviour over Dhurandhar's success, Varma further wrote that Dhurandhar is like a dog that will bite every other film. "Durandhar will be like that monstrous dog which will be invisibly pacing around in every production office wherever the upcoming biggies are being made .. They will try their level best to even avoid uttering the dog’s name,  but it will keep loitering in all their minds ..To that extent, #dhurandhar will actually be like a HORROR film for all those makers who believed in the earlier template of VFX-ridden, expensive sets, item song-ridden ridden and the Hero worship template ..And now in #dhurandhar with the film being worshipped instead of the star,  they would be getting crucified in their own self-created dungeon of masala films .. But no matter how much they wish the dog won’t go away .. it will be here to bite whenever their next film releases." As far as the box office is concerned, Dhurandhar has crossed the Rs 900 crore mark worldwide and is expected to hit the Rs 1000 crore mark soon. Dhurandhar will be followed by Dhurandhar 2, which will be released in cinemas on March 19, 2026.

