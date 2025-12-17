Dhurandhar: Here's how Akshay Khanna reacted to blockbuster success, fans' love for Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar film

Avatar Fire and Ash movie review: Despite being stretched, predictable, James Cameron pulls off visually rich film, high on emotion and action
BOLLYWOOD
In his latest interview, Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra has shared how Akshaye Khanna reacted to the film's blockbuster success and fans' overwhelming love for his performance as Rehman Dakait. The Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh film has grossed over Rs 650 crore worldwide in just 13 days.
After surprising the audiences with his portrayal of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the historical blockbuster Chhaava earlier this year, Akshaye Khanna has ended the year with the bang in Dhurandhar. His performance as the Pakistani gangster Rehman Dakait is one of the major highlights of the Aditya Dhar film, that also stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in the leading roles. Akshaye's electrifying entry to the viral track FA9LA also led to a social media tsunami with viral reels.
The Dil Chahta Hai actor likes to lead his life in private and is not even on any social media platform. Hence, he hasn't directly reacted to the overwhelming love he has been receiving from the audiences. But, Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra has now shared what Akshaye told him after the blockbuster success of the spy thriller.
In an interview on the Miss Malini YouTube channel, Mukesh heaped praises on the Taal actor and said, "Akshaye Khanna is such a great actor, his note is so distinct that it never feels borrowed or copied. He brings his own element into everything he does, and does it so convincingly that you can’t help but fall in love with it.'
"This morning, I was talking to him, and he was very unbothered by it. He just said, 'Haan, mazza aaya.' He knows how much love he puts into his work. When I was on set a couple of times, I realised his process, he stays in his own space, handles his aura very carefully, reads his scenes multiple times and is fully prepared. I think that magic then shows in his work", Chhabra further added.
Dhurandhar has earned over Rs 450 crore net in India and grossed over Rs 650 crore worldwide in just 13 days. The film is smashing box office records with each passing day. The Aditya Dhar directorial has already surpassed Saiyaara, Coolie, and War 2 to become the third highest-grossing Indian movie of 2025, and is refusing to slow down. The spy thriller will face competition from the third installment in the sci-fi epic Avatar series, Avatar: Fire and Ash slated to release in Indian cinemas on December 19.
