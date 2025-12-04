Dhurandhar FIRST REVIEW OUT! Ranveer Singh delivers one of the 'most intense performances' in action-drama with ‘goosebumps climax'

An internet user on X dropped the review of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, calling it a high-adrenaline patriotic action drama that 'balances mass action, strong emotions, and a tight narrative'.

The much-awaited action drama Dhurandhar will hit the cinemas on Friday, December 5, and the first review of the Ranveer Singh-starrer is out. Dhurandhar is an important film for Singh, as it marks his return to the big screens after a gap of almost three years. Directed by Aditya Dar (Uri: The Surgical Strike, Article 370), Dhurandhar is inspired by the true events with a stellar ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Before the movie opens worldwide, an internet user dropped his review on the film.

First review of Dhurandhar

On X (formerly Twitter), a user named Ravi Chaudhary dropped his review on Dhurandhar, calling it 'a high-adrenaline patriotic action drama'. Giving it a four-star review, the user wrote, "Dhurandhar is a high-adrenaline patriotic action drama that hits hard from the very first frame. Ranveer Singh delivers one of his most intense performances as Major Mohit, bringing grit, emotion, and raw power to every scene." Praising the action and screenplay, the review post further reads, "The film balances mass action, strong emotions, and a tight narrative without losing pace. Action sequences feel real, grounded, and beautifully choreographed, especially the combat and rescue scenes."

Ranveer Singh dominates big screen, despite Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna

The user praised the cinematography and praised the third act, with the "background score elevates the experience — the kind that gives you goosebumps during the climax." At last, the user stated that despite the promising supporting cast, Ranveer dominated the big screen. "Though the story follows a familiar patriotic arc, the presentation is stylish, bold, and larger-than-life, making it extremely engaging. The supporting cast adds weight, but it’s Ranveer’s screen presence that dominates the film. Overall, Dhurandhar is a powerful theatre experience — emotional, action-packed, and full of patriotic energy," he wrote.

It's worth noting that DNA India doesn't confirm the authenticity of the review, as it says that Ranveer plays the role of real-life hero Major Mohit Sharma, and the makers have confirmed that Singh's character isn't based on Sharma. Dhurandhar will be released in cinemas on December 5.