HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar first look: Ranveer Singh roars in blood-soaked, fierce avatar, fans say ‘bhaisaaab that look...'

Along with Ranveer, Dhurandhar features a strong ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 06, 2025, 12:42 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Dhurandhar first look: Ranveer Singh roars in blood-soaked, fierce avatar, fans say ‘bhaisaaab that look...'
Image credit: Instagram

On the occasion of his 40th birthday, Ranveer Singh surprised fans with the powerful first look of his upcoming film Dhurandhar. The teaser gave viewers a glimpse of Ranveer in a never-seen-before fierce and intense avatar, which had been kept tightly under wraps until now.

“An Inferno Will Rise,” Says Ranveer

Sharing the teaser on social media, Ranveer wrote, "An Inferno will rise, Uncover the true story of The Unknown Men (sic)." The teaser hints that the movie is based on “incredibly true events,” although the makers have not revealed much about the storyline yet, leaving fans curious.

Star-Studded Cast Adds to the Buzz

Along with Ranveer, Dhurandhar features a strong ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal in key roles. Their impactful appearances in the teaser have only added to the excitement. The film also introduces young actress Sara Arjun, who plays the female lead opposite Ranveer Singh.

