Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar breaks silence on Ranveer Singh's character being based on Major Mohit Sharma: 'If we do...'

Major Mohit Sharma had gone undercover to Pakistan as Iftikhar Bhatt and infiltrated Hizbul Mujahideen in the early 2000s. Ranveer Singh's character in Dhurandhar was believed to be based on him but Aditya Dhar has now clarifed that his film is not based on the life of the late Indian Army soldier.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 10:38 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar breaks silence on Ranveer Singh's character being based on Major Mohit Sharma: 'If we do...'
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar and Major Mohit Sharma
As the trailer of Dhurandhar claimed that the film is "inspired by incredible true events", people started finding how the Aditya Dhar-directed action thriller is connected to real-life events. The netizens quickly found out that R. Madhavan's Ajay Sanyal, Akshaye Khanna's Rehman Dakait, Sanjay Dutt's SP Chaudhary Aslam, Arjun Rampal's Major Iqbal ISI are based on the real-life figures Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait, Chaudhry Aslam Khan, and Ilyas Kashmiri, respectively. However, what left many people guessing was who is the inspiration behind Ranveer Singh's character.

Ranveer's character name hasn't been revealed in the trailer. It was believed that his character is based on Major Mohit Sharma, who had gone undercover to Pakistan as Iftikhar Bhatt and infiltrated Hizbul Mujahideen in the early 2000s. When Mohit's brother Madhur Sharma posed this question on X, Aditya Dhar clarified that Dhurandhar is not based on Major Mohit.

Sharing a NDTV report that stated Ranveer is playing Major Mohit, his brother Madhur wrote, "Respected @ndtv, A credible media house is expected to report facts and not mere "speculations." People are having a field day adding to it. The parents are waiting for that one confirmation whether this is about their son. @AdityaDharFilms I dont think it's Mohit, do you?".

The Uri director replied him, "Hi, sir - our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM. This is an official clarification. I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family, and in a way that truly honors his sacrifice for the nation and the legacy it has left for all of us. Jai Hind."

Major Mohit Sharma was posthumously honoured with the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peacetime military award, for sacrificing his life during an encounter with terrorists in the Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir in 2009. Dhurandhar releases in cinemas worldwide on December 5.

