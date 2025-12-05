FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Dhurandhar: Deepika Padukone reviews Ranveer Singh's comeback film, praises star husband: 'Do yourselves a favour and...'

Deepika Padukone took the Instagram to share the review of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, calling it 'worth every minute of 3.34 hours'.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 10:02 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhurandhar: Deepika Padukone reviews Ranveer Singh's comeback film, praises star husband: 'Do yourselves a favour and...'
Deepika Padukone, Dhurandhar poster
Ranveer Singh has finally returned to the big screen after almost two years with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. As the drama reached the cinema halls on Friday, Ranveer's better half, Deepika Padukone, caught one of the first day's shows of Dhurandhar. Not just that, Deepika even took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared her opinion of the action entertainer. The 'Piku' actress found every minute of the 3.34-hour-long film 'worth it'.

Deepika's social media note read, "Dhurandhar has been watched and is worth every minute of those 3.34 Hours! So do yourselves a favour and get to a cinema hall NOW! So incredibly proud of you, Ranveersingh! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew! @adityadharfilms | @officialjiostudios (sic)".

Ranver-1

Earlier today, actress Yami Gautam also penned an emotional note for her director husband Aditya Dhar and the 'Dhurandhar' team, whom she called some of the “hardest working and finest people” she has known. Uploading a photo with her husband, Yami penned, “And it’s DHURANDHAR DAY today! Some of the hardest working & gem of people that I know & proud to call them my family! You have given all your heart, devotion, dedication, intent, passion, sweat, blood, tears (which you never show) to this film, Aditya !!! (sic)”.

“Too many emotions running today, many hearts beating together !!! You guys are Dhurandhars in your own might. DHURANDHAR is not a parting gift of 2025 but is here to welcome 2026 for all of us across the globe. Ab yeh aapki film hai, audience. Jai Hind,” she went on to write.

Also read: Dhurandhar Part 2 release date revealed, post-credit scene of Dhurandhar decoded, Ranveer Singh goes on rampage mode, becomes... hunts down...

Starring Ranveer, Akshay Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan in significant roles, "Dhurandhar‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌" is believed to be loosely based on Operation Lyari, a government-led crackdown on local gangs and crime syndicates in the Lyari area of Karachi, Pakistan.

Read More
