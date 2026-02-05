Dhurandhar creates history: Ranveer Singh creates history, beats Dangal, Border, 3 Idiots, K3G by..., Part 2 OTT rights sold at Rs 150 crore

Do you know that Dhurandhar has beaten Dangal, PK, Border, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? Do you know why Netflix lost OTT rights of Dhurandhar The Revenge to JioHotstar? Read on to know more these interesting facts.

Ranveer Singh and team Dhurandhar have created history and created a milestone that will remain unbreakable. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy-espionage thriller is divided into two parts, and the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will be released in March 2026. On the day the Dhurandhar 2 teaser was dropped, Part 1 set a new record by surpassing 40 million (4 crore) footfalls across India. This makes Dhurandhar one of only 19 films in the entire history of Indian cinema to achieve this feat.

Dhurandhar breaks the record of biggies

Dhurandhar was released on December 5, 2025, to a decent opening of Rs 30 crore. However, by extremely positive word of mouth, the film went on to break box office records on a spree, making it to earn over Rs 800 crore net (Rs 1,000 crore gross) by the end of its 7th week in theatres in January. As per the average ticket price of Rs 250, trade experts estimated Dhurandhar crossing 4 crore footfalls in India this week. In 24 years, Dhurandhar is the first Bollywood film to reach the mark, after Gadar, which registered 5 crore footfalls back in 2001.

As we reported earlier, Dhurandhar is the 19th Indian film to have 4 crore footfalls in the domestic market. The Top 4- Sholay, Baahubali 2, Mughal-e-Azam, and Mother India - have all sold over 10 crore tickets each. While Dhurandhar may not be able to beat these numbers, it has still surpassed many all-time blockbusters. Ranveer's film has more domestic footfalls than Aamir Khan’s Dangal (3.7 crore) and PK (3.5 crore), Sunny Deol’s Border (3.7 crore), Shah Rukh Khan’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (3.5 crore) and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (3.1 crore). It has also beaten some yesteryear classics like Dev Anand’s CID (3.1 crore) and Raajkumar’s Laila Majnu (3.6 crore).

Dhurandhar 2 bags Rs 150 crore OTT deal, here's how Netflix lost Part 2 by JioHotstar

Dhurandhar Part One is available on Netflix, but Part Two: Revenge will be streamed on JioHotstar. As Bollywood Hungama reported, Netflix wanted to buy the streaming rights of both films together, before the release of Dhurandhar in theatres. The publication quoted a source, "Netflix wanted to buy both the instalments together at a sum of Rs. 175 crores prior to the release of the first part. But with immense faith in their product, Jio Studios waited for the first part release and has secured a humongous deal of Rs 150 crores for the second part alone. This is nearly double what Netflix paid to acquire the first part."