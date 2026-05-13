Dhurandhar: Composer Shashwat Sachdev generates Rs 325 crore for Indian music ecosystem through Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's blockbuster duology

At a time when the music landscape is often driven by short-lived viral trends and standalone singles, Shashwat Sachdev has achieved the impossible - a sustained, full-album phenomenon with the soundtracks of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Music composer and producer Shashwat Sachdev has set a new commercial benchmark in the Indian music and film industry with the releases of Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026). The two projects have drawn significant attention for their power-packed soundtacks. The success of the spy-thriller duology marks not just a creative achievement, but also a significant commercial milestone in the streaming era.

With an estimated Rs 325 crore ($39 million USD) generated in streaming ecosystem value, the Dhurandhar films have highlighted the growing contribution of film soundtracks to a movie's overall commercial performance. Currently among the Top 5 artists on Spotify India, Shashwat Sachdev has also expanded his reach across the audiences on streaming platforms and YouTube listeners, building a wide-ranging digital music presence.

At a time when the music landscape is often driven by short-lived viral trends and standalone singles, Shashwat Sachdev has achieved the impossible - a sustained, full-album phenomenon. The soundtracks for the Dhurandhar films, headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, have been noted for their cohesive musical narrative, with multiple tracks gaining widespread traction across global platforms.

Dhurandhar became the first Indian film to see its entire soundtrack chart simultaneously on the Spotify Global Top 200, while additionally reaching No. 1 on the Billboard charts and No. 2 on Spotify's Top Global Debut chart. With over 93 billion YouTube views and 1.3 billion Spotify streams within six months, the duology reflects the growing global reach and evolving consumption patterns of Indian film music.

Hrishikesh Seetharam, Business Manager, Shashwat Sachdev, states, "Our core objective with the Dhurandhar franchise was to fundamentally disrupt the 'single-track' economy and revive the 'front-to-back' listening culture that once defined the golden era of Indian cinema. By treating these soundtracks as a singular, cohesive body of work rather than a collection of viral hooks, Shashwat has effectively redefined the ROI of film music. He has proven that a well-architected album can serve as a primary revenue driver rather than functioning merely as a promotional tool. This success was underpinned by a sophisticated 'six-single drip' rollout leading into a staggered album drop, successfully bridging the gap between high-volume YouTube consumption and high-ARPU premium platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. What sets Sachdev apart is his role as a 'composer-auteur' who treats sound as a narrative tool. For Dhurandhar, he moved beyond generic themes to implement 'Sonic Character Design,' assigning each lead actor a distinct musical DNA - from the avant-garde use of custom Berlin modular synth sessions for Arjun Rampal's character to the historical reimagining of the 70-year-old qawwali Ishq Jalakar. Whether it was the gutsy integration of Punjabi devotional elements into a thriller score or curating an elite global ensemble featuring Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh and Hanumankind, Shashwat has set a new global benchmark for what Indian film music can achieve."

National Award-winning composer Shashwat Sachdev, who received the honour for Best Background Music for Uri: The Surgical Strike, has built a career marked by diverse musical achievements. Trained in Hindustani classical music since the age of three, he later graduated from Trinity College London and went on to work on international projects, including in Hollywood. More recently, he became the first Indian composer to collaborate with two-time Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer on the British series Virdee. Over the past year, Sachdev has also delivered multiple major OST projects, including The Bads of Bollywood (Netflix), Kesari Chapter 2, and the Dhurandhar duology.

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