FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar choreographer Vijay Ganguly clarifies Tamannaah Bhatia was never considered for Shararat: 'Her star power is so...'

Bharti Singh makes shocking statement, says she doesn't know if she will love her newborn baby: 'Mujhe usse pyaar nahi...'

Avatar Fire and Ash box office collection day 4: James Cameron film continues to struggle amid Dhurandhar wave, earns just Rs...

Good news for passengers, Central Railways to run 76 special trains for Christmas and New Year, issues advisory; check routes, fare details

Dhurandhar box office collection day 18: Ranveer Singh film finally sees massive drop, still collects double than Avatar 3, earns Rs...

DNA TV Show: Asim Munir's two-front war conspiracy against India

Meet Aahana Kumra, rumoured girlfriend of Dhurandhar actor Danish Pandor, had no work for three years, played Amitabh Bachchan's daughter in...

'Unavoidable circumstances': Bangladesh suspends visa services for Indians amid rising tensions

SBI SO Recruitment 2025: Registration closes tomorrow, check important details, steps, direct link to apply here

UGC adds 3 institutes to list of FAKE universities; check all names here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dhurandhar choreographer Vijay Ganguly clarifies Tamannaah Bhatia was never considered for Shararat: 'Her star power is so...'

Tamannaah Bhatia was never considered for Dhurandhar's Shararat: Vijay Ganguly

Bharti Singh makes shocking statement, says she doesn't know if she will love her newborn baby: 'Mujhe usse pyaar nahi...'

Bharti Singh says she doesn't know if she will love her newborn baby

Avatar Fire and Ash box office collection day 4: James Cameron film continues to struggle amid Dhurandhar wave, earns just Rs...

Avatar Fire and Ash box office day 4: James Cameron film continues to struggle

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced security, extra features

Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced

How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhattacharya and other members of the singer's family earn? A look at his family's net worth

How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhatt

Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 places to visit for the X-mas spirit

Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 place

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar choreographer Vijay Ganguly clarifies Tamannaah Bhatia was never considered for Shararat: 'Her star power is so...'

"The makers opted for two performers to keep the focus on the story's progression. This choice was about protecting the film's atmosphere and ensuring the narrative remains the hero of the sequence", said Vijay Ganguly on why Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza were taken for Shararat in Dhurandhar.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 01:11 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dhurandhar choreographer Vijay Ganguly clarifies Tamannaah Bhatia was never considered for Shararat: 'Her star power is so...'
Tamannaah Bhatia in Aaj Ki Raat and Ayesha Khan, Krystle D'Souza in Shararat
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Choreographer Vijay Ganguly has cleared the air surrounding headlines that state Tamannaah Bhatia was "rejected" for Shararat song from Dhurandhar. The choreographer took to his social media handle to reveal that the actress was never under consideration for the part. He stated that Tamannaah carries a star power so significant that it might have overwhelmed the needs of the sequence. Therefore, the makers opted for two performers to let the narrative be the hero of the sequence. 

He highlighted how words can get sensationalised to serve headlines, with terms like 'rejections' being used. "I genuinely enjoy conversations around cinema and the many layers that go into making a film. That said, I've often refrained from putting myself out there because, at times, words get selectively lifted, misquoted or sensationalised to serve headlines rather than the craft. It's unfortunate that instead of the conversation staying on the song and the creative intent behind Shararat, the focus has shifted to comparisons between two wonderful artists, with strong and reductive terms like "rejections" being used - something that was never the spirit of what was shared. Cinema is collaborative. It thrives on respect, nuance and context. I hope we can keep the spotlight where it belongs - on the work and the many people who pour their hearts into it," he wrote.

Further, he revealed why Tamannaah was not under consideration for Shararat song as he added, "To clarify: Tamannaah Bhatia was never under consideration because her star power is so significant it might have overwhelmed the specific needs of this scene. In Dhurandhar, the music is woven into a high-stakes moment where the tension is key. The makers opted for two performers to keep the focus on the story's progression. This choice was about protecting the film's atmosphere and ensuring the narrative remains the hero of the sequence."

Vijay Ganguly’s clarifications puts an end to headlines that state Tamannaah was "rejected" for the song. Instead, it emphasises the need to focus on the intent of a filmmaker behind taking creative decisions rather than focus on misplaced chatter. His words underscore a crucial aspect of filmmaking: that casting decisions are driven by narrative balance and vision, not by notions of acceptance of rejections.

READ | Meet Aahana Kumra, rumoured girlfriend of Dhurandhar actor Danish Pandor, had no work for three years, played Amitabh Bachchan's daughter in...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhurandhar choreographer Vijay Ganguly clarifies Tamannaah Bhatia was never considered for Shararat: 'Her star power is so...'
Tamannaah Bhatia was never considered for Dhurandhar's Shararat: Vijay Ganguly
Bharti Singh makes shocking statement, says she doesn't know if she will love her newborn baby: 'Mujhe usse pyaar nahi...'
Bharti Singh says she doesn't know if she will love her newborn baby
Avatar Fire and Ash box office collection day 4: James Cameron film continues to struggle amid Dhurandhar wave, earns just Rs...
Avatar Fire and Ash box office day 4: James Cameron film continues to struggle
Good news for passengers, Central Railways to run 76 special trains for Christmas and New Year, issues advisory; check routes, fare details
Good news for passengers, Central Railways to run 76 special trains for Christma
Dhurandhar box office collection day 18: Ranveer Singh film finally sees massive drop, still collects double than Avatar 3, earns Rs...
Dhurandhar box office day 18: Ranveer Singh film finally sees massive drop
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced security, extra features
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhattacharya and other members of the singer's family earn? A look at his family's net worth
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhatt
Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 places to visit for the X-mas spirit
Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 place
From Homebound and Dhadak 2 to Mrs and Crazxy: 7 underrated Hindi films of 2025 that delivered emotionally resonant stories
From Homebound and Dhadak 2 to Mrs and Crazxy: 7 underrated Hindi films of 2025
From Adivi Sesh's comeback to Anurag Kashyap's sinister act: Four reasons to watch Dacoit Ek Prem Katha
From Adivi's comeback to Anurag's sinister act: Four reasons to watch Dacoit
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement